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Every steakhouse has its own version of loaded baked potatoes. Featuring toppings like sour cream and chives to bacon and shredded cheddar, these carby little fellas are both filling and comforting. However, if your taste buds are craving something a bit different, give your next Texas Roadhouse baked potato 10 times the flavor by asking for it to be loaded up with honey cinnamon butter.

Typically served with the free batch of rolls that hits the table as soon as diners take a seat, the honey cinnamon butter is rich, aromatic, and sweet (FYI, the rolls at Texas Roadhouse are so pillowy soft because they're made fresh every five minutes). This makes it perfect for patrons who like to combine sweet and savory flavors in their meals to create contrast and eliminate flavor fatigue. The sugar in the honey butter balances out the saltiness of an umami-flavored entree, while savoriness lifts the floral brightness of the honey.

When placing your order, simply ask your server to sub the regular butter for the honey cinnamon variety. It already comes free with the chain's baked sweet potato anyway (this item took the top spot in our ranking of the 10 best Texas Roadhouse sides). That said, if there's an issue, order a plain baked potato instead and top it at the table with the honey cinnamon butter that comes free with the rolls.