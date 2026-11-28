Give Your Texas Roadhouse Baked Potato 10x The Flavor And Ask For This Butter
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Every steakhouse has its own version of loaded baked potatoes. Featuring toppings like sour cream and chives to bacon and shredded cheddar, these carby little fellas are both filling and comforting. However, if your taste buds are craving something a bit different, give your next Texas Roadhouse baked potato 10 times the flavor by asking for it to be loaded up with honey cinnamon butter.
Typically served with the free batch of rolls that hits the table as soon as diners take a seat, the honey cinnamon butter is rich, aromatic, and sweet (FYI, the rolls at Texas Roadhouse are so pillowy soft because they're made fresh every five minutes). This makes it perfect for patrons who like to combine sweet and savory flavors in their meals to create contrast and eliminate flavor fatigue. The sugar in the honey butter balances out the saltiness of an umami-flavored entree, while savoriness lifts the floral brightness of the honey.
When placing your order, simply ask your server to sub the regular butter for the honey cinnamon variety. It already comes free with the chain's baked sweet potato anyway (this item took the top spot in our ranking of the 10 best Texas Roadhouse sides). That said, if there's an issue, order a plain baked potato instead and top it at the table with the honey cinnamon butter that comes free with the rolls.
Baked potatoes are a blank canvas for sweet and buttery toppings
While it might sound unusual to top a basic white spud (versus a russet-colored sweet potato) with a sweet topping, the fluffy center is the ideal blank canvas for experimenting with. The neutral flavor profile of a freshly baked potato means it can readily take on both sweet and savory toppings to create new combinations. Better yet, you can buy your own tub of Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread and make your own baked potato at home for a fraction of the price of a Roadhouse order. This product has thousands of five-star ratings highlighting its yummy flavor and texture. One Walmart reviewer said, "Our family has always been a TR fan, and since they came out with their whipped buttery spreads, we definitely keep them in our fridge. We love them on almost everything from rolls to baked potatoes and baking."
To elevate your honey cinnamon flavored baked potato further and transform it into a truly decadent side dish, sprinkle over a measure of brown sugar, chopped pecans, and a few mini marshmallows before broiling it until melty and golden. With this trick, you'll get all that rich flavor and warming cinnamon aroma from the butter and a contrasting nutty texture from the pecans.