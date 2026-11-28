5 Chocolate Bars Made With At Least 70% Cacao
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Change the "o's" to "a's" in "cocoa" and you have an often confusing play on words despite both describing a product derived from the same plant. The difference between cocoa and cacao are based in the processing of the cacao beans. Cacao was consumed as a sacred drink by the Olmec, Aztec, and Mayan people in Mesoamerica as far back as 2,000 BCE. Cocoa, conversely, is made from cacao beans roasted over high heat then ground into a powder to make the ingredient used in cakes, brownies, and — when sweetened — chocolate bars, plus the steaming beverage we often add marshmallows to.
Cacao is considered a superfood due to its lofty levels of antioxidants, flavonoids, minerals, and vitamins. Theobroma cacao is its scientific name, "theobroma" translating to "food of the gods" in Greek and cacao maintained from the Mayan word for the tree the pods grow from. It remains a prized product the world over.
With myriad options on grocery shelves, choosing a chocolate bar can feel overwhelming. Cacao percentage matters when it comes to baking as well as munching on chocolate in bar form, especially if health is a high priority. Bars comprised of at least 70% cacao are considered the most healthful formulation possible. Keep in mind that dark chocolate, while having many of the nutritional benefits of cacao, may also have added sugar and even residual dairy from being processed in the same facility as milk chocolate, so read your labels. The percentage listed on chocolate bars, such as "70% cacao" or "70% cocoa" (they're often used interchangeably although technically that's incorrect), indicates how much of the bar is made from cacao solids including cocoa butter. Here, let us help.
Ghirardelli 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar
In the 1850s, Domineco Ghirardelli began making chocolate using a process that propelled his business to landmark status in San Francisco. The chocolatier was purchased by Lindt & Sprungli in 1998, but continues to produce its cacao-forward creations and distribute them globally. They also have 86% and 92% cacao bars for people wanting to tier up their cacao consumption.
Buy the Ghiradelli 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar from Amazon for $8.25.
Trader Joe's 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar
This bar has just two ingredients: unsweetened chocolate and sugar. Customers love the rich chocolatey flavor of this bar, which contains 70% cacao. "I've gone through several of these in the last few weeks, it's my new favorite dark chocolate bar they sell," said one Reddit user. "Probably the best dark chocolate bar for the price," agreed another commenter. "Really intense flavors of red berries [and] fruit."
Purchase the 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Bar
With a 4.6 out of 5 and nearly 1,600 ratings on Walmart's site, the Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Bar is one of the cacao-containing champions of our list. As its percentage suggests, it's composed of mostly chocolate, cocoa powder, and cocoa butter, with only 6 grams of sugar per serving. "It's my favorite," said one reviewer on the Walmart site. "85% dark chocolate! It has a rich, deep chocolate flavor with just the right amount of bitterness. Not too sweet, and the texture is smooth and delicious."
Buy the Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Bar from Walmart for $6.12.
Hu Organic 70% Cacao Salty Dark Chocolate Bar
Before we had chocolate bars, cacao was actually a form of currency, as was salt. The Hu Salty Dark Chocolate bar — comprised of 70% organic cacao — may have been worth a fortune in ancient times, and could be considered a real bargain today. It's also valuable to the planet and our bodies because it's made with certified Fairtrade, verified non-GMO, kosher, paleo, organic, gluten-free, and vegan ingredients. "The way all chocolate should be," said one Amazon reviewer. "Intense, velvety, creamy, especially with coffee or tea, can never eat milk chocolate again. Just a touch of salt to enhance true cocoa flavor."
Purchase the Hu Organic 70% Cacao Salty Dark Chocolate Bar on Amazon for $4.39.
Tony's Chocolonely 70% Dark Chocolate Bar
Tony's Chocolonely 70% Dark Chocolate Bar is large; the size of nearly two of most other chocolate bars. The chocolatier also has a grand mission far beyond flavor, which it certainly has plenty of. Tony's Chocolonely seeks to end exploitation of cacao farmers, who it explains are often underpaid or too young to be working the fields in many cacao-farming countries. If you want flavor while helping foster positive global change, try Tony's Chocolonely.
Buy a Tony's Chocolonely 70% Dark Chocolate Bar from Walmart for $5.97.