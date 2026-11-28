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Change the "o's" to "a's" in "cocoa" and you have an often confusing play on words despite both describing a product derived from the same plant. The difference between cocoa and cacao are based in the processing of the cacao beans. Cacao was consumed as a sacred drink by the Olmec, Aztec, and Mayan people in Mesoamerica as far back as 2,000 BCE. Cocoa, conversely, is made from cacao beans roasted over high heat then ground into a powder to make the ingredient used in cakes, brownies, and — when sweetened — chocolate bars, plus the steaming beverage we often add marshmallows to.

Cacao is considered a superfood due to its lofty levels of antioxidants, flavonoids, minerals, and vitamins. Theobroma cacao is its scientific name, "theobroma" translating to "food of the gods" in Greek and cacao maintained from the Mayan word for the tree the pods grow from. It remains a prized product the world over.

With myriad options on grocery shelves, choosing a chocolate bar can feel overwhelming. Cacao percentage matters when it comes to baking as well as munching on chocolate in bar form, especially if health is a high priority. Bars comprised of at least 70% cacao are considered the most healthful formulation possible. Keep in mind that dark chocolate, while having many of the nutritional benefits of cacao, may also have added sugar and even residual dairy from being processed in the same facility as milk chocolate, so read your labels. The percentage listed on chocolate bars, such as "70% cacao" or "70% cocoa" (they're often used interchangeably although technically that's incorrect), indicates how much of the bar is made from cacao solids including cocoa butter. Here, let us help.