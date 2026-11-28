At one point, Crumbl was one of the fastest-growing chains in the country. Just five years after it opened its first location, it had stores in every one of the 50 states. Known for large photo-worthy cookies, the chain's expansion was fueled by a social media frenzy. One of the things you might not know about Crumbl is that its flavors rotate each week, a clever marketing tool that keeps fans actively posting reviews and content about the cookies. I've been itching to jump on the trend myself, and see just how good Crumbl's most popular cookies are.

Crumbl's rapid expansion has since slowed — around 57 Crumbl storefronts have closed in 2026 alone. This left me wondering: Are the cookies that good? Sure, they've gotten some bad press: Zooey Deschanel took to TikTok earlier this year to voice her brutally honest thoughts over a box of the cookies. But Reddit threads with fans listing their favorite flavors remain active this year, and despite many closures, Crumbl still has more than 1,000 operating locations.

Trying all of Crumbl's most popular flavors is nice, in theory, but given the brand's rotating menu it made finding them a bit tricky. I visited my local Crumbl four times over the past month and selected the most popular cookies from the menu to try. Judging them on flavor, texture, and how well they lived up to their name, this is nine of Crumbl's most popular cookies ranked in order from worst to best.