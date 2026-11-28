12 Popular Crumbl Cookies, Ranked From Worst To Best
At one point, Crumbl was one of the fastest-growing chains in the country. Just five years after it opened its first location, it had stores in every one of the 50 states. Known for large photo-worthy cookies, the chain's expansion was fueled by a social media frenzy. One of the things you might not know about Crumbl is that its flavors rotate each week, a clever marketing tool that keeps fans actively posting reviews and content about the cookies. I've been itching to jump on the trend myself, and see just how good Crumbl's most popular cookies are.
Crumbl's rapid expansion has since slowed — around 57 Crumbl storefronts have closed in 2026 alone. This left me wondering: Are the cookies that good? Sure, they've gotten some bad press: Zooey Deschanel took to TikTok earlier this year to voice her brutally honest thoughts over a box of the cookies. But Reddit threads with fans listing their favorite flavors remain active this year, and despite many closures, Crumbl still has more than 1,000 operating locations.
Trying all of Crumbl's most popular flavors is nice, in theory, but given the brand's rotating menu it made finding them a bit tricky. I visited my local Crumbl four times over the past month and selected the most popular cookies from the menu to try. Judging them on flavor, texture, and how well they lived up to their name, this is nine of Crumbl's most popular cookies ranked in order from worst to best.
12. Chocolate chip cookie
When Crumbl was created the founders had one self-described quest: to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie. This cookie was Crumbl's first recipe. It's always on the menu (so you don't have to wait for the rotation like others on this list) and it has an average rating of 4.7 on Crumbl's app. Unfortunately, this is a great example of how subjective food can be — what may have been perfect to the founders was an utter disappointment to me.
As with many of Crumbl's cookies, the chocolate chip cookie itself was thick and dense, comparable to a hockey puck. I appreciate a chocolate chip cookie that's soft and slightly chewy, one where you can taste notes of vanilla, brown sugar, and butter in the dough. This cookie was lacking all of these traits. It was a mass of flour and sugar so thick it became cumbersome, somehow both too much and not enough. Even the chocolate chips and chunks fell flat on the dull, dense background of this overly doughy cookie. I would rather buy a package of premade cookie dough from the grocery store for $5 than spend $5.29 on this cookie again.
It's worth noting that the cookie I tasted was different than Crumbl's original chocolate chip cookie recipe. Back in May of 2026 the recipe was changed, to the dismay of many fans. One Redditor laments, "If it doesn't go back to the old recipe I can't see myself going there anymore."
11. Peanut butter cup blondie cookie
Crumbl's peanut butter cup blondie cookie is a new edition to the lineup, but it already has an average rating of 4.61 on the app. It's described as, "A peanut butter cookie baked with chopped peanut butter cups, topped with drizzles of melty milk chocolate and peanut butter." While I love a rich peanut-butter cookie, this one was far, far too dry.
First, there's some confusion around the name. It's called a blondie, but the description and makeup of the cookie seem to forget this. A blondie is essentially a brownie sans chocolate. They taste like vanilla, brown sugar, and butter, resulting in a decadent butterscotch-like flavor. There are a lot of great ingredients you can use to elevate blondies, nuts being one of them. Thus, I had high hopes for this Crumbl cookie but found myself disappointed at the execution.
The peanut butter cup blondie cookie was a hockey puck of dry, dense, shockingly bland dough. The butterscotch flavor of a good blondie was nowhere to be found, and the cookie was over-loaded with peanut butter. It was extremely rich and salty, and after one bite I was dying for a glass of milk to clear my palate. The drizzle of chocolate wasn't nearly enough to cut through the dryness of the dough. Its saving grace was the peanut butter cup pieces baked within, which at least made it have a more interesting flavor than the chocolate chip cookie. Still, I wouldn't order it again.
10. Red velvet cupcake cookie
Crumbl's red velvet cupcake cookie ranks 19th on the company's list of its most popular flavors. It features a red velvet cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting, and, for this special Halloween edition I tried, a drizzle of spooky red syrup.
What, exactly, is the flavor of a red velvet cake? This dyed-red dessert has always been a bit of a mystery, its bright color seeming to mask the ingredients in the batter. Basically, it's a chocolate-flavored cake that also has vinegar or buttermilk to add a bit of tang. In the Crumbl version, this batter is converted to cookie form, and the cookie itself was a huge step up from my bottom-ranked choices. The cookie dough was rich but not overpowering. It had a nice chocolate flavor, was still moist, and had a pleasant chew. It tasted like a classic red velvet cake, but with the chewy texture of a cookie.
Where it lost me was with the frosting. The tang in red velvet is an important part of the experience, and that includes the cream cheese frosting which should, ideally, have a sharp flavor and cheesy consistency. This frosting, unfortunately, was sweet and light. It didn't have that familiar cream cheese tang, which can help cut through the chocolatey richness of a red velvet dough. This was a decent cookie, but didn't quite hit the mark.
9. Sea salt toffee skillet cookie
The skillet cookie is a decadent dessert that Crumbl has reimagined into a more packagable form, variations of which are mentioned as favorites across Reddit threads. The one I tried was a sea salt toffee skillet cookie, described as, "A gooey toffee cookie crowned with fresh vanilla bean mousse, drizzled with milk chocolate and caramel, and finished with crunchy toffee pieces and flakes of sea salt."
While the cookies may change, the vanilla bean mousse seems to be the common factor between Crumbl's skillet cookies, and it was evidence to why this is a popular design. The mousse was light, fluffy, and had a mild vanilla flavor that helped to cut through the richness of the cookie. It was the texture of the mousse that really won me over. It was slightly thicker and creamier than whipped cream, with a buttery, lickable consistency.
While I loved the mousse, the toffee cookie was quite disappointing. It, like so many other Crumbl cookies, was dense, dry, and too sweet. A signature trait of a skillet cookie is the gooeyness, but this cookie was quite firm. The dough was plain, and other than the pieces of toffee sprinkled on top, it didn't remind me of toffee at all. I liked the mousse so much that I would even order this one over the red velvet flavor, but there were other cookies with better batters.
8. Banana bread cookie
Crumbl's banana bread cookie is evidence to me of why the company was able to expand so rapidly. The unique flavors, like the banana bread cookie, create a level of intrigue that keeps people coming back for more. Plus, the dough of this cookie was a huge improvement to some of the denser, dryer options on this list. The banana bread cookie has received some rave reviews across Reddit. It's described as, "A soft, fluffy banana cookie with notes of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, finished with a cream cheese glaze and brown sugar streusel."
First of all, this cookie actually tastes like banana bread in cookie form. I could taste the bananas and brown sugar, and the crispy edges reminded me of scraping the banana bread pan for every remaining piece. I did wish that the dough had some sort of chunk in it. There are so many different recipes for banana bread, which you can make with nuts or chocolate or other fruits, it would've been nice to see that creativity in the Crumbl version.
The cream cheese glaze and brown sugar streusel were in scant supply on the cookie I received, which is too bad, because the small bit I did get tasted delicious. While I enjoyed the overall theme, flavor, and cohesiveness of this cookie, it was just missing something. The banana bread flavor was there, but it was an average banana bread with no star qualities. There were a few more cookies that took the cake.
7. Pink sugar cookie
Crumbl's pink sugar cookie ranks 7th place on its list of most popular flavors. It's not an original flavor, but this almond sugar cookie with pink almond frosting does suit Crumbl's style. Sometimes the classics just can't be beat.
After the dense, thirst-stoking doughs of some of the brand's dryer cookies, I was a bit nervous about this one. But, color me surprised, the dough of this sugar cookie was chewy, moist, and tasted like almond. The frosting was exactly what you'd expect of this style of sugar cookie: sweet, whimsical, and pink, with a hint of almond extract.
Overall, I see why this cookie is a tried-and-true classic for Crumbl and remains on the company's weekly fixed menu. It may not be my favorite cookie flavor of all time, but it did win extra points in this ranking for tasting like what you would expect (and want) a pink sugar cookie to taste like.
6. Frozen hot chocolate cookie
Crumbl's frozen hot chocolate cookie is mentioned as a favorite all over Reddit, and I get why. Of the cookies listed thus far, it had one of the softest, most enjoyable textures, and a frosting that tasted exactly as it's described (a hot cocoa-flavored mousse).
The chocolate cookie was dark and rich, with a few chocolate chunks that gave a delightful crunch whenever I found them. The frosting was not just a chocolate frosting. It tasted exactly like hot cocoa, with a slightly salty aftertaste that made me suspect the recipe for it may include packets of actual Swiss Miss to achieve such a distinct flavor. Mini marshmallows were the perfect garnish, tying together what was a very cohesive cookie.
While I enjoyed the texture of the chocolate cookie very much, and the fact that this treat tasted exactly like the name, I have never loved the flavor of Swiss Miss as a cocoa. It has an aftertaste that lingers on the tongue, which made this cookie less enjoyable. There were other flavors that were just as cohesive, but tasted even better
5. Brookies and cream cookie ft. OREO
The Brookies & Cream Crumbl cookie is the turducken of cookies. It is layer after layer of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough with an OREO baked perfectly into the center, plus a few pieces of broken up OREOs sprinkled over top. It is the company's popular brookie cookie, which ranked 24th on its list of most popular flavors, taken to another level.
I would much rather order this cookie than a plain chocolate chip cookie from Crumbl. The brownie batter was moist, gooey, and soft, which managed to balance out the general sadness of the chocolate chip cookie. Plus, finding an OREO in the center of this cookie-mashup was fun. Each bite of the brookies and cream cookie was a bit different, which made it exciting. There were, however, some more original Crumbl flavors that really stood out.
4. Dirt cake cookie
Dirt cake is a trip down nostalgia lane for many of us. A simple dessert made with chocolate pudding, crumbled chocolate cookies, and gummy worms, it tastes much more appetizing than its name might make it seem.
Crumbl's dirt cake cookie – a version of this throwback dessert — features a chocolate cookie, a thick, pudding-like frosting, a crumble of chocolate cookies over top, and a gummy worm for garnish. It's mentioned in a few Reddit threads by fans claiming it as their favorite and has a 4.39 rating on Crumbl's app.
I was initially concerned about how overwhelmingly rich this chocolate concoction might be, but I found that it was surprisingly balanced. There was a hint of saltiness in the cookie dough, which was also soft and enjoyable. The frosting had a thick, fudgy texture and came in a generous quantity, which I thought was fitting considering the dessert it was mimicking. Perhaps my only complaint was that there weren't more gummy worms. Once I tried a bite of the cookie with the candy I was transported back in time to childhood birthday parties — it would have been nice to experience that with each bite.
3. Strawberry cheesecake pie cookie
Crumbl's strawberry cheesecake pie cookie is a bit confusing, because they also have a strawberry cheesecake cookie. The only difference between the two is the shape of the cookie and the dollop of whipped cream on top, so if you see either on the menu, know that the flavors will be there either way. This cookie is a fan-favorite on Reddit, and managed to by my 3rd favorite cookie on this list.
The crust was proof that Crumbl shines with cookies that step outside of the traditional cookie box. It was buttery and tasted like graham crackers, but in a chewy cookie form. I enjoyed the texture of this cookie. The frosting, which mimics a cheesecake filling, was tangy and creamy. The strawberry jam was fruity and bold.
Overall, the fillings and toppings of this cookie were delicious and made sense together. Served cold, I found this cookie reminded me exactly of a strawberry cheesecake with a very big (but enjoyable) crust.
2. Churro cookie
Crumbl's churro cookie ranks 13th place on its list of most popular flavors, and is a fan-favorite mentioned many times on Reddit threads. It was, in my book, a very successful interpretation of what a churro would taste like in cookie form, both in flavor and texture.
The churro cookie itself is cinnamon-loaded and managed to capture the texture of a churro in the crust. The edges were crispy, almost as though it had been fried, while the inside was warm, soft, and comforting. I really enjoyed the textural contrast of this cookie.
The frosting was equally as cinnamon-forward, channeling the churro in every aspect. Unlike some of the blander frostings I mentioned lower in the ranking, this one was loaded with flavor and complemented the cookie well. Texturally, it was smooth, creamy, and buttery. Overall, this cookie hit the nail on the head in terms of delivering on its name. There was just one other cookie that really made my mouth water with every bite.
1. Peanut butter cup cookie ft. REESE's
After the peanut butter cup blondie cookie, I was nervous to put another Crumbl peanut butter cookie in my mouth. But this one was, somehow, a whole different cookie. The peanut butter cup cookie ft. REESE's comes in at 12th place on Crumbl's list of most popular cookies, but for me, it was an easy first place.
There are some tips to follow to make pro-level peanut butter cookies, the most common of which is to watch the baking time. Peanut butter cookies can quickly go from soft to overdone — but this time around, this Crumbl cookie was perfectly baked. The cookie was rich and nutty with just enough salt. It was soft and moist without being underdone. The creamy chocolate and peanut butter on top, which was perfectly melted, added a lot to the texture and had me licking my fingers.
Overall, the peanut butter cup cookie ft. REESE's from Crumbl nailed the cookie, toppings, and theme. It was the most craveable, and, out of all of these popular flavors, the one I'll be jumping on next time it comes up in the rotation.
Methodology
To curate this list of popular Crumbl cookie flavors I visited my local Crumbl location four times over the course of a month and selected the flavors that were most talked about online, or mentioned on Crumbl's list of most popular flavors. All products were paid for by Daily Meal without sponsorship.
Crumbl cookies are served either chilled or warm, so I made sure to follow the serving instructions for each of these cookies and eat them as they were meant to be eaten. To rank these popular flavors, I took into account the bake of the cookie, the flavor and texture of the dough, how well the toppings worked with it, as well as the overall cohesiveness of the cookie. Whether or not it tasted like the name and description of the cookie also played a role.