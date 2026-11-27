4 Trader Joe's Frozen Breakfast Finds That Taste Homemade
Breakfast from scratch sounds like a lovely concept — until you have to get up at the crack of dawn to make it. You can only eat so many McDonald's Egg McMuffins before craving something wholesome, hearty, and homemade. While the frozen-food aisle doesn't exactly scream breakfast, let alone homemade, Trader Joe's is no average joe when it comes to its frozen breakfast selection.
Regardless of if you're team savory or team sweet breakfast, the grocer has a variety of frozen breakfast items that shoppers praise as tasting better than the store-bought label, and we chose four of them. Hopefully, next time you have that specific craving for a homemade breakfast that wasn't made in your home, some of these four items can help.
Dutch Griddle Cakes
When you feel like a more cultured breakfast than run-of-the-mill pancakes, Trader Joe's frozen aisle has something that fits your need. Dutch Griddle Cakes are the Dutch version of pancakes. They're thicker and softer than the American kind, with a slightly chewy middle. Each $3.49 package contains eight fully cooked cakes. You can heat them in a toaster, oven, or microwave and serve them with butter and maple syrup.
Although the grocer gets them from the Netherlands, the griddle cakes feel close to home, with customers calling them better than homemade. In a Reddit discussion, one user encourages everyone who hasn't tried them to head to the closest TJ's right away. "I could literally live off the Dutch Griddle Cakes," said the Redditor. "If you have never tried them please for god's sake enlighten yourself I'm not the biggest fan of the frozen section but this is an exception." Another added," Why are they SO good? I'm salivating. So much better than homemade pancakes."
Shredded Potato Hash Browns
As simple as hash browns are, making them from scratch can still be a hassle when you're trying to get breakfast ready in the morning. Trader Joe's Shredded Potato Hash Browns save you the peeling and grating, with a 20-ounce bag selling for $2.49. The ingredients are only potatoes and dextrose, which makes it pretty homey and a perfect option for anyone who prefers a simpler breakfast.
You can cook them straight from frozen in a skillet with oil, spreading them into an even layer and turning them every couple of minutes until they're golden and crisp. Some customers seem to have a hard time matching the results at home. "I love them so much and no matter how many times I try to make homemade hash browns they are never near the same taste/texture/or crunch and I hate it," one Redditor wrote.
4 Almond Croissants
Anyone goes for a laminated pastry in the morning in a heartbeat. While nothing beats a warm croissant for breakfast, getting one usually means a trip to the bakery — unless you have Trader Joe's 4 Almond Croissants in your freezer, which costs $5.99.
They need to sit out overnight to proof before you bake them for 20 to 25 minutes in the morning. The dough puffs up in the oven and turns into a flaky, golden delicacy with a sweet almond filling inside. If you really can't wait, there are ways to bake Trader Joe's croissants faster, including speeding up the proofing process using your oven. Customers say these go neck and neck with a French patisserie, so you have to excuse the extra effort. One Reddit customer wrote, "They beat the French bakeries at the farmers market cause they're fresh."
Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast is, they say, the most important meal of the day. A way to streamline the process of eating the eggs, hash browns, and bacon is piling everything into a bowl and calling it breakfast. Trader Joe's' take on the idea has been applauded by many who've tried it. At $3.49, the 7-ounce Breakfast Bowl of scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, pork sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese is something shoppers say is worth every penny.
Some are particularly impressed with the texture of the eggs, including one Reddit shopper: "It really is good. A lot of times, the egg in a breakfast item can make or break it if it has a spongey texture. But this one seems like actual scrambled eggs, and the texture isn't dry at all." Another shopper was even more enthusiastic about the updated recipe, saying, "The previous version was boring, but the new version not only smells delicious but also is delicious. They must be using the spicy potatoes this time [because] it's got a little kick now too."