Breakfast from scratch sounds like a lovely concept — until you have to get up at the crack of dawn to make it. You can only eat so many McDonald's Egg McMuffins before craving something wholesome, hearty, and homemade. While the frozen-food aisle doesn't exactly scream breakfast, let alone homemade, Trader Joe's is no average joe when it comes to its frozen breakfast selection.

Regardless of if you're team savory or team sweet breakfast, the grocer has a variety of frozen breakfast items that shoppers praise as tasting better than the store-bought label, and we chose four of them. Hopefully, next time you have that specific craving for a homemade breakfast that wasn't made in your home, some of these four items can help.