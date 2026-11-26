HomeGoods has many knick-knacks and treasures hiding among its gigantic throw pillows, end tables, and lamps. The decor chain has earned a reputation for carrying unique, attention-grabbing pieces, including cookie jars. And it goes way beyond your grandma's stoneware crock. These adorable jars are conversation pieces, and they're just as sweet as the cookies they're waiting to hold. From whimsical characters and playful animal designs to holiday-inspired jars and nostalgia favorites, the retailer's shelves are a treasure trove of collectibles.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get one of these vintage-looking pieces, either. HomeGoods regularly rotates its merchandise, so half the fun is roaming the aisles to find what new cookie jars are out on display. Whether you're an avid collector, a cookie lover, or just love a certain theme, there's a jar for everyone. We selected 10 of the most adorable cookie jars to look for on your next HomeGoods run. Once you've tracked them down, all that's left is to decide what type of cookies will go in it first.