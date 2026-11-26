10 Adorable Cookie Jars To Look For At HomeGoods
HomeGoods has many knick-knacks and treasures hiding among its gigantic throw pillows, end tables, and lamps. The decor chain has earned a reputation for carrying unique, attention-grabbing pieces, including cookie jars. And it goes way beyond your grandma's stoneware crock. These adorable jars are conversation pieces, and they're just as sweet as the cookies they're waiting to hold. From whimsical characters and playful animal designs to holiday-inspired jars and nostalgia favorites, the retailer's shelves are a treasure trove of collectibles.
You don't have to spend a fortune to get one of these vintage-looking pieces, either. HomeGoods regularly rotates its merchandise, so half the fun is roaming the aisles to find what new cookie jars are out on display. Whether you're an avid collector, a cookie lover, or just love a certain theme, there's a jar for everyone. We selected 10 of the most adorable cookie jars to look for on your next HomeGoods run. Once you've tracked them down, all that's left is to decide what type of cookies will go in it first.
Main Street Farmer's Market Chef Pig Cookie Jar
This pig cookie jar fits perfectly in a rustic farmhouse-style or cottagecore kitchen. The hand-painted ceramic jar features a chef pig donning a chef hat, a white coat with blue buttons, and a handkerchief. He's holding carrots and broccoli and is surrounded by more colorful veggies at his feet, giving you plenty of inspiration for your next meal. This jar is part of a line of farm animal designs from the Main Street Farmer's Market brand, which includes a cow in a barn and a rooster.
Hello Kitty Cake Cookie Jar
Now a household name, Hello Kitty first appeared in 1975 on a tiny vinyl coin purse. Since then, the cute kitty illustration with a big red bow has appeared on stickers, dolls, clothes, and makeup. The brand has even released some crazy food gadgets over the years. At HomeGoods, you can even find a Hello Kitty cookie jar. The cat sits atop a pink two-tiered cake with rainbows, flowers, and hot pink frosting.
Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar
The home decor chain has a variety of bear-shaped cookie jars, including Winnie the Pooh-themed ones. Disney fans can choose from the lovable honey-eating bear designed as a gingerbread man, dressed as a ghost, or sitting in a white jar of honey with a Rae Dunn-inspired design. This year, there's also a vibrant Pooh cookie jar clutching a purple jar of honey with a bee on his nose. It's a great fit for soft and chewy cookies made with honey.
Peanuts Halloween Cookie Jar
This jar is a great pick for any fan of the "Peanuts" characters. Depicting a scene from the iconic 1966 short, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," this cookie jar features witches, jack-o'-lanterns, Lucy, Pig Pen, Schroeder, and Charlie Brown himself. Snoopy is also there, peeking from behind a bright pink curtain. The cookie jar is made by Zrike Brands, which makes Disney- and Pixar-themed kitchenware. In honor of its seasonal style, these old-fashioned soft pumpkin cookies would be perfect to store in there.
Haunted House Cookie Jar
If you want something more traditionally spooky, HomeGoods got into the Halloween spirit this year with a variety of cookie jars, including a small black-and-white Haunted House one. A ghost holding a jack-o'-lantern greets you at the front of the hand-painted ceramic jar, and its windows shine with yellow paint. The top of the jar has a roof with black shingles and a chimney. Made by Spooky Street, the 11-inch-tall jar is the perfect size to store cookies as well as all your favorite Halloween candies.
Jack Skellington Cookie Jar
Speaking of spooky, Halloween isn't much without the King himself. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" star Jack Skellington and his ghoulish friends pop up quite a bit at HomeGoods on different items. This frightening ceramic jar is shaped like Jack's face, mimicking the character's iconic skeleton look. The black-and-white cookie jar has his deep black eyes and devilish grin. It's also topped with a white lid that has a long black knob to resemble the top of a pumpkin.
Ursula Cookie Jar
Fans of the deep-sea musical will want to look out for this cookie jar. It's designed after Ursula from Disney's "The Little Mermaid," and it features her iconic smirk. The cookie jar depicts the villain's purple head donned with her classic red lips and blue-and-green eye makeup. The top of the jar resembles her flowing white hair, and it even comes complete with a painted mole by her right cheek.
Johanna Parker Design Gingerbread Man Cookie Jar
Johanna Parker Design is a Colorado-based business that creates ceramics, home decor, and collectibles, with most featuring holiday themes. This year, a charming jar from the brand has arrived in time for the season. It features a plump Gingerbread Man decked out with intricate designs that resemble icing and candies around its neck. It's also holding two red, white, and green candy canes, and the bottom features holly leaf etchings. The lid is an iced gingerbread cone studded with more candy. It's the perfect jar for gingerbread cookies.
Cookies for Santa Cookie Jar
During your next visit to HomeGoods, you might stumble upon a magical cookie jar that will bring Santa plenty of joy when he comes to visit. The bright red jar has "Cookies for Santa" in big white letters on one side with painted white snowflakes floating around the wording. The other side has a painted picture of Santa eating a cookie in a white oval background with a bow. The top has a bright red handle for easy lifting to get your cookies.
Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Turkey Cookie Jar
A Disney character graces our list again, and this one includes a nod to the most popular bird on Thanksgiving. This giant cookie jar features a smiling Mickey Mouse dressed up as a turkey. He's wearing his classic red bow tie, and his big yellow shoes have been swapped out for orange turkey feet. His head is the entire top of this hefty ceramic jar. It makes for a cute addition to any Disney-lover's Thanksgiving table, bringing a more casual, whimsical vibe.