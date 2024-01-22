The Secret Ingredient For Soft And Chewy Cookies Is Honey

As the winter season progresses, our desire for comfort foods rises on the daily. At this time, home-baked cookies are likely to hit the spot for many of us. Not only do they taste absolutely delectable, especially when they are fresh out of the oven, but they also fill your home with a warm and comforting aroma that is sure to elevate your mood. Not all cookies are made equal though. The softer and chewier they are, the tastier and more fulfilling they tend to be. To make the chewiest cookies possible, you could try melted butter or include cream cheese as your secret ingredient. But one trick you may not have tried is adding honey to ensure your cookies are at their very softest and chewiest.

While a batch of honey cookies is pretty popular on its own, adding honey to any cookie will make the end result soft and chewy because honey offers additional moisture. Curious to know how it works?