7 Aldi Breads That Are Made In Small Batches
Bread has been a staple to the human diet for hundreds of centuries. From the dry and rather flavorless hard-tack cowboys kept in their pockets to fuel their long and arduous journeys, to the fluffiest white loaf of shokupan or Japanese milk bread, this type of sustenance can take on many different forms. And with so many different types lining the shelves of your local supermarket's bread aisle, how do you differentiate flashy marketing tactics from a truly quality loaf? While the term "small batch" may be little more than a highly-evocative and cliché word meant to conjure ideas of crusty, freshly-baked rustic breads, it also could be the start of something truly delicious. And these seven small batch Aldi loaves are all worth a try — after all, who better to trust with your bread choices than the Germans with their famously longstanding bread traditions?
From flavored sourdough to a hearty multigrain loaf, Aldi offers small batch breads for every type of palate. Looking for something classic for a quick sandwich or cubed and incorporated into your favorite Thanksgiving stuffing recipe? Perhaps you may want to check out Aldi's bistro loaves. Want something cheesy with a a little kick? Pick up a loaf of cheddar jalapeño from this supermarket brand. When it comes to Aldi small batch loaves, there are many options to choose from.
Specially Selected Bistro Original Bread
An Aldi best-seller, this bistro original bread comes in a 21-ounce sliced loaf. With two main ingredients, flour and water, this bread is preservative free and contains no artificial colors or flavors. A classic plain loaf, this bistro bread is a great choice for sandwiches or toasted and slathered with butter. Use it to make this next-level grilled cheese sandwich, and serve with a side of classic tomato soup. At Aldi, this small batch bistro loaf sells for $4.39.
Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf
If Aldi's crusty bistro loaf just isn't appealing to your taste buds, you may want to try this sliced Italian loaf instead. With a softer crust and compact interior, this type of loaf is often rested for a longer period of time when proofed, resulting in a prolonged fermentation with a more distinct flavor. This Italian bread is best when toasted, and can accompany pasta or be used to make a tomato and basil bruschetta drizzled with a generous amount of quality olive oil. You can purchase this Italian loaf for $4.19 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Everything Sourdough
Everything seasoning is delicious on practically anything — and on this loaf of sourdough, this blend of toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic gives the sliced bread a deeply savory taste. Try a slice with some cream cheese, lox, tomato, thinly sliced onion, and capers for an opened faced breakfast reminiscent of an everything bagel with all the classic fixings. Or experiment with a slice of this sourdough as the base for a loaded avocado toast. At Aldi, this everything seasoned bread costs just $3.49 for a 24 ounce loaf.
Specially Selected Sliced Sourdough Round
Aldi's store choice is this Specially Selected Sliced Sourdough Round. While the loaves we've already covered come shaped in the standard sandwich loaf, this sourdough bread remains in its traditional circular boule. While its round shape may not make this bread ideal for your conventional sandwich, this sourdough would still be an excellent addition to a bowl of pot roast or stew, or even toasted and drizzled with honey and your choice of nut butter as a quick snack to go. You can purchase this sourdough loaf at Aldi for $3.49 per 24-ounce round.
Specially Selected Bistro Multigrain Bread
With added fiber and added health benefits thanks to its multigrain composition, this bread largely takes after its bistro original counterpart, but with a wholesome added twist. An excellent option for those looking for texture with each bite, this loaf contains a variety of different grains for an added chew. Try serving this loaf alongside some eggs for a hearty breakfast, or dredge with egg, sugar, milk, and spices and fry for a sweet French toast. This Specially Selected Bistro Multigrain Bread is available for $4.39 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough
This cheesy and spicy loaf will appeal to savory bread lovers with its subtle spice and real cheddar interior. And like the Aldi sourdough round, this loaf also comes as a circular boule — serve this bread toasted alongside a broccoli cheddar soup, or dip into a rich clam chowder or loaded potato soup for an indulgent meal. And because sourdough is naturally tangy, this bread will also complement a creamy egg salad for a bite that hits all of the flavor profiles. You can buy this jalapeño cheddar sourdough for $4.09 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Garlic & Herb Sourdough
This loaf of sourdough may appeal to all the garlic bread fans out there with its aromatic seasoning reminiscent of a classic holiday stuffing. As a side to a dish of pasta or perhaps even the basis of a grilled panini, this sourdough loaf combines both sour and savory flavors with an herby bite. You can even toss cubes of this loaf in olive oil and bake until crunchy for garlic and herb croutons to pair with your favorite salad or soup. You can purchase this loaf from Aldi for just $2.99.