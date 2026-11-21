McDonald's Employees Say To Follow These 4 Tips To Make A Quarter Pounder At Home
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like McDonald's. But if you want a burger from the Golden Arches — like, say, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese — you're going to have to get in your car or at least open up your delivery app. Of course, there's one other option: Create this iconic menu item at home.
First, let's have a little refresher on what exactly constitutes a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, directly from the McDonald's website: "Each fresh beef burger is ... sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles and two slices of melty American cheese on a sesame seed bun." Assembling those ingredients is a good start, but nailing the execution — that's where the real magic happens.
If you really want to up your game when it comes to duping this famous burger, it pays to learn from the pros. We spoke to some McDonald's employees for their best tips on how to attempt making a Quarter Pounder at home. Check out their advice below.
Season with a mix of salt and pepper (mostly salt)
Given their popularity, you might think there's some amazing secret to how McDonald's seasons its burgers, but in fact, it turns out to be quite ordinary. McDonald's culinary director Wayne Kuhl confirms as much, saying, "[McDonald's has] a seasoning dispenser. And it's a blend of salt and pepper and gets an even amount on every patty. Just salt and pepper." That's it. And Kuhl notes there's a specific ratio at play, pointing out that "salt's the main ingredient for seasoning."
What kind of salt should you use? You may be tempted to jazz things up with some Himalayan pink salt or another high-end alternative, but it's best to go with classic, simple table salt. Kuhl confirms that McDonald's uses "regular salt," nothing fancy. And make sure to season the patties liberally. As Kuhl notes, "it's going to be an uphill battle to pull out those flavors without salt."
Don't skip the sesame seed bun
Many folks agree that McDonald's burgers are some of the best, but its buns might be one of the chain's most underappreciated aspects. When people post their attempts at recreating the Quarter Pounder online, it's not uncommon for them to skip the sesame seeds, perhaps because it doesn't seem like they make much difference. However, you might want to reconsider. As Tristan Epps-Long, "Top Chef" season 22 winner and former McDonald's chef, noted, "you need to have a sesame seed bun. I think that's such an iconic smell."
If you're wondering which brand to grab, Pepperidge Farm Bakery's sesame-topped hamburger buns are a solid bet. They have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Walmart's website, with one reviewer noting that "They're soft, sturdy enough to hold everything together, and have a nice flavor without stealing the spotlight from the burger." Just don't forget to lightly toast the cut sides first so they hold up to the juicy beef.
Don't use cold cheese
Melted, gooey cheese is a necessary component of a Quarter Pounder, and while it might seem as simple as grabbing two slices of American cheese from the fridge and throwing them on a patty, there's a little more to it. Sisters Melissa Montes Blanco and Kristina Montes, third-generation owners and operators of McDonald's locations, said the temperature of the cheese is a crucial factor. "For a Quarter Pounder, it's the tempered cheese," they said. "We star [overlap] our cheese so you get a piece of cheese in every bite."
Josh Goldman, franchise business partner at McDonald's Corporation, agreed about making sure not to use recently refrigerated cheese. Goldman noted, "It doesn't come out of the refrigerator. We store it for a few hours before we can even use it. Get it at the perfect temperature so when it goes on that toasted bun, it's the perfect slice of cheese."
Don't expect a perfect replica
Ultimately, creating a perfect dupe of a McDonald's burger may be an impossible, if fun, challenge. Franchise business partner Josh Goldman spelled it out frankly, saying, "I mean, it's a combination of everything that can't be replicated. It is the perfect size patty, the perfectly cooked patty, the never frozen fresh beef patty, mixed with the perfect blend of salt and pepper ... You'll never replicate that. And that's by design. It's the exact amount of ketchup, mustard, onion. And if you customize yours, it's a little different." Goldman may be right — a Quarter Pounder recreation might make for a delicious meal, but it's never going to have the exact ingredients and formula that make McDonald's burgers unique.
So, you may as well customize your at-home burger a little to suit your taste. The pros would approve. As culinary director Wayne Kuhl noted: "When I recreate [a McDonald's burger] at home, I like to add a little bit of flair to it, like I like to toast my buns with a little bit of salted butter." Why not add some tweaks of your own, like layering on extra pickles or melting in a slice of sharp cheddar? After all, making it at home means you get to be the boss.