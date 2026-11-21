Sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like McDonald's. But if you want a burger from the Golden Arches — like, say, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese — you're going to have to get in your car or at least open up your delivery app. Of course, there's one other option: Create this iconic menu item at home.

First, let's have a little refresher on what exactly constitutes a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, directly from the McDonald's website: "Each fresh beef burger is ... sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles and two slices of melty American cheese on a sesame seed bun." Assembling those ingredients is a good start, but nailing the execution — that's where the real magic happens.

If you really want to up your game when it comes to duping this famous burger, it pays to learn from the pros. We spoke to some McDonald's employees for their best tips on how to attempt making a Quarter Pounder at home. Check out their advice below.