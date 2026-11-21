A fantastic pot roast isn't hard to make, especially with the help of a slow cooker. But while you might have grown up with your roast prepared a specific way, it could be worth mixing things up. It turns out there are many ingredient swaps that can elevate your pot roast. One switch that works great in a pinch is to substitute cranberry juice for red wine. While not every pot roast recipe calls for wine, some do to add acidity and depth of flavor. However, red wine is not always readily available — perhaps you don't drink or don't want to go out and buy a bottle for this purpose. In that event, a small amount of Ocean Spray (or another of our top-rated cranberry juice brands) will make a great substitute.

Cranberry juice is far from the only possible substitution, but it has some distinct advantages. While you could simply use beef broth or stock, this won't give the same results. As one Reddit user put it, "The problem with replacing wine with stock or broth only is that you don't get the fruitiness, acidity, and general depth of flavor that the wine would add." By contrast, cranberry juice is more like wine, with fruity and acidic notes that pair well with a pot roast's savoriness. In fact, there are holiday roast recipes out there that make good use of this flavor palette, calling for heaping helpings of the berries to go alongside the meat and vegetables.