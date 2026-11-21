No Red Wine? Make A Flavorful Pot Roast With A Splash Of This Liquid
A fantastic pot roast isn't hard to make, especially with the help of a slow cooker. But while you might have grown up with your roast prepared a specific way, it could be worth mixing things up. It turns out there are many ingredient swaps that can elevate your pot roast. One switch that works great in a pinch is to substitute cranberry juice for red wine. While not every pot roast recipe calls for wine, some do to add acidity and depth of flavor. However, red wine is not always readily available — perhaps you don't drink or don't want to go out and buy a bottle for this purpose. In that event, a small amount of Ocean Spray (or another of our top-rated cranberry juice brands) will make a great substitute.
Cranberry juice is far from the only possible substitution, but it has some distinct advantages. While you could simply use beef broth or stock, this won't give the same results. As one Reddit user put it, "The problem with replacing wine with stock or broth only is that you don't get the fruitiness, acidity, and general depth of flavor that the wine would add." By contrast, cranberry juice is more like wine, with fruity and acidic notes that pair well with a pot roast's savoriness. In fact, there are holiday roast recipes out there that make good use of this flavor palette, calling for heaping helpings of the berries to go alongside the meat and vegetables.
What kind of cranberry juice should you use?
For a closer flavor equivalent to red wine, it's probably best to stick to the unsweetened kind of cranberry juice in a one-to-one ratio (i.e., using the same amount of juice as you would wine). If you use a cranberry juice cocktail, you run the risk of ending up with a too-sweet pot roast. Then again, you don't need to be a purist, as home chefs have reported good results with cranberry-based mixtures.
When one social media user asked about subbing out red wine in a roast, a commenter recommended "a spoonful or 2 of apple cider vinegar and either broth or juice (grape, cranberry, apple — depending on the other [flavors] in the recipe)". Another Facebook user reported, "I have used grape cranberry juice in a beef stew before," declaring that "[it] was delish!" If you don't have 100% cranberry juice on hand, experimenting with whatever you have available could still yield a delicious dish. Good luck!