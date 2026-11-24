8 Vintage Tea Kettles To Look For At Thrift Stores
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Whether it's holding court at a classic afternoon high tea, whistling away on a hot stovetop, or adding a little nostalgic history to a china cabinet, there's no denying the charm of vintage tea kettles. For centuries, these kitchen staples have brought people, cultures, and traditions together. Over time, tea kettles have evolved from bronze, iron, and copper pieces used solely for boiling water to whimsical, valuable works of art beloved by collectors — and you might be surprised to learn you can find some of the rarest and most exquisite tea kettles hiding in your local thrift store.
Some have histories stretching as far back as the 1800s, while others are made from steeped traditions in England. There are even some blessed by Julia Child herself and playful fruit and animal designs that bring a little personality to your ordinary cup. And some vintage kettles are going for some serious dough online. Whether you're an avid collector looking to spice up your assortment or someone who just loves tea, these eight vintage tea kettles are worth tracking down at thrift stores.
Lenox Spice Village Tea Kettle
Well-known for its fine china, Lenox introduced its first branded dinnerware in 1910. Since then, the brand has created elegant patterns for consumers, Disney, and the White House. Spice Village is one of its most popular patterns, with whimsical, hand-painted designs that resemble Victorian homes and storefronts. The original pattern was made from 1988 to 1993, and the kettle features a white-and-pale-blue background with pastel "bakery," "Dairy," and "Cafe" business designs and flowers. The enamel kettle is listed for $300 on Poshmark. Look for the Lenox logo and "The Lenox Village Enamel Teakettle" on the handle.
Manning, Bowman & Co. Kettle
Manning, Bowman & Co. was a Connecticut-based manufacturer that produced tin, pewter, and metal kitchenware, electrical appliances, and other home products from 1832 to 1945. Over 70 Manning, Bowman & Co. designs are in museums today in Connecticut, Dallas, New York, and Massachusetts. And its antique pieces are coveted treasures for collectors. It's especially lucky to stumble upon one of the company's kettles in a thrift store, considering they're going for anywhere from $75 to $395 on second-market sites. This thrifter claims to have found an antique kettle with intricate leaf and flower etchings at Goodwill, made by the brand in 1862.
Descoware Markley kettle
Beloved by Julia Child, Descoware was a brand of cast-iron cookware introduced in Belgium in the 1940s. Its popularity faded in the '70s, but Descoware was known for its gradient red/orange kettles, cheery yellows, and its playful Descorama series. The most popular in the series is the Robert Markley kettle, featuring a yellow body with red-and-black illustrations of animals, watermelon, and cookware. It's rare to find this kettle. A cast-iron Dutch oven in the design is going for $120 on eBay. This thrifter says they snagged the kettle for $3. The "Descoware, Made in Belgium" bottom stamp ensures authenticity.
Simplex Solid Copper Kettle
Founded by Frederick Bloomer and Charles Herbert in 1850 in England, the first Simplex kettle was produced in 1903. The whistling copper kettle led to the creation of its Beehive kettle in the '50s, which launched the company's popularity. Simplex is still the leading British brand for copper kettles, and each is lined by hand, and the copper is also spun by hand. Vintage Simplex kettles are listed anywhere from $170 to $400 on eBay. This thrifter suggests they found one for $4.99. All kettles have "The Simplex" patent kettle etched on the bottom, a model number, and "England."
Copco Frog Kettle
Founded in 1960, Copco is known for its cheery, fun kettles and other drinkware. It changed hands several times before Lifetime Brands acquired it in 2016. While you can purchase its stainless steel kettles online and at Walmart, its more whimsical designs are only on second-market sites. Collectors swoon over Copco's cow-shaped kettle, along with its cat-shaped and fruit-shaped ones. The "Puff the Magic Dragon" Copco kettle is going for $319 on eBay. This thrifter says they snagged a frog one for $7. Kettles usually have a white "Copco" stamp on the bottom if it hasn't worn off.
M. Kamestein Via Ancona Whistling Tulip Kettle
M. Kamestein manufactured unique kitchenware from 1893 until Lifetime Brands purchased it in 2000. Its intricate kettles are prized possessions for collectors. In the '90s, the company partnered with New York-based designers Via Ancona to produce a line of animal and nature-themed kettles. Mostly made in Taiwan, the cute line created this popular tulip kettle with a hummingbird. It features three red tulips and green stems as its handle, a white body, and a blue hummingbird perched on the spout. Highly coveted online, one is going for $500 on eBay. This thrifter found one in the wild.
Disney/Selandia Winnie the Pooh & Piglet Kettle
Disney fans will love enjoying tea with this "Winnie the Pooh" kettle. It was created by Selandia, a division of Washington-based Zak Designs. The brand made Disney-themed cups, plates, and dinnerware sets for Disney throughout the '90s. Featuring a wooden and brass handle, the kettle displays a hand-painted scene of Winnie the Pooh enjoying a cup of tea with Piglet at a wooden table. The top has a beehive knob and a yellow bumblebee whistler. It sold on Etsy for $102. This thrifter claims they snagged it for $5. It will read "Selandia" and "Zak Designs" on the bottom.
Griswold Tea Kettle
Not to be confused with the zany Clark Griswold, Griswold Manufacturing is a cast-iron cookware brand you rarely see anymore. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1865, the brand became known for its quality skillets, griddles, Dutch ovens, tea kettles, and other cast-iron cookware. Wagner Manufacturing acquired it in 1957, and it was ultimately phased out in the '60s as the market changed. However, it's still popular with avid cast-iron collectors. One cast-iron Griswold kettle on eBay is going for $1,000. To identify it in the wild, look for the bold, large block "Griswold" logo with a cross.