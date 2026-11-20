Is it pumpkin or is it butternut squash? These two plants often taste so similar in pies, soups, and more that they're thought to be interchangeable. Some people even (incorrectly) swear that pumpkin puree sold in grocery stores is secretly butternut squash, in part or in whole. In reality, these two gourds are not the same, nor are they always interchangeable — but they sometimes have a similar taste because they are very closely related.

All pumpkins and squashes are members of the Cucurbitaceae family, along with all cucumbers, watermelons, and cantaloupes. However, butternut squash is a single variety of Cucurbita moschata, first cultivated in early 1940s Massachusetts. "Pumpkin" is a non-botanical term that covers cultivars from four different species. Most of the ones we eat are known as either Dickinson pumpkins or sugar pumpkins, varieties of Cucurbita moschata and Cucurbita pepo (respectively), two species cultivated by indigenous Americans for thousands of years before European contact.

Decorative pumpkins have many differences from butternut squash, whose firm, sweet, smooth, bright orange flesh is is more similar to these two Cucurbita species. But butternut squash also has smooth skin whereas pumpkins are ribbed, and butternut squash grows tall and vaguely pear-shaped versus more squat and rounded pumpkins. And these differences and more may affect how you use each gourd.