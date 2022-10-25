Is There Any Difference Between Carving Pumpkins And Pie Pumpkins?

When most people think of pumpkins, the image of a plump, round, orange gourd probably comes to mind. According to culinary scientist Jessica Gavin, that variation is only one of the dozens of varieties of edible pumpkins. With the names of each species varying from Blue Doll to Sugar Pie and even Cinderella, these pumpkins each have distinct characteristics that set them apart.

In the midst of the fall season, many of us are looking to buy one of these pumpkins, whether to carve it up for Halloween night or cut it into pieces to slip into some pumpkin soup. When it comes to pumpkins, most look alike. But Gavin says that there are some types of pumpkins that are best for cooking or carving. Whatever your intention, it's always good to know what you're buying. So, which pumpkin is which? And does it really matter which kind you use?