There are a lot of different ways to cook potatoes, and a common favorite is to fry them. As popular as that is, though, they don't have to just be fried. Look at the classic French dish pommes de terre fondantes, "melting potatoes" in English, but also called fondant potatoes. Potato discs are pan-fried in butter and then braised in the same pan with stock or broth. It makes for an elegant dish, but a distinctly unelegant culinary trend can bring even more flavor.

Frying pommes de terre fondantes in cowboy butter has tremendous potential, depending entirely on what you put in the butter. And if you're wondering what cowboy butter is, a good way to think of it is butter plus anything that goes with a steak. Usually served warm or melted on/into something, many cowboy butters lean on smoky, spicy, herbaceous ingredients, like you might imagine cowboys eating on a cattle trail.

Cowboy butter is essentially a casual version of compound butter, itself an ancient global tradition formalized by — you guessed it — French cuisine of the late 1600s. So for cowboy-style fondant potatoes, try using a butter boosted by Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper, or more. Butter and potatoes are terrific vehicles for many flavors, so be creative. Cowboys had to.