For Melt-In-Your-Mouth Potatoes, Make Them Cowboy-Style
There are a lot of different ways to cook potatoes, and a common favorite is to fry them. As popular as that is, though, they don't have to just be fried. Look at the classic French dish pommes de terre fondantes, "melting potatoes" in English, but also called fondant potatoes. Potato discs are pan-fried in butter and then braised in the same pan with stock or broth. It makes for an elegant dish, but a distinctly unelegant culinary trend can bring even more flavor.
Frying pommes de terre fondantes in cowboy butter has tremendous potential, depending entirely on what you put in the butter. And if you're wondering what cowboy butter is, a good way to think of it is butter plus anything that goes with a steak. Usually served warm or melted on/into something, many cowboy butters lean on smoky, spicy, herbaceous ingredients, like you might imagine cowboys eating on a cattle trail.
Cowboy butter is essentially a casual version of compound butter, itself an ancient global tradition formalized by — you guessed it — French cuisine of the late 1600s. So for cowboy-style fondant potatoes, try using a butter boosted by Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper, or more. Butter and potatoes are terrific vehicles for many flavors, so be creative. Cowboys had to.
Cowboy butter and fondant potatoes make for unexpected fusion
Improvisation is the essence of a cowboy-style recipe, because they more closely follow the (imagined) spirit of the Old West than its gritty realities. Actual period cowboys often ate bland biscuits and black coffee, as they could only eat what they could catch, forage, or carry, which may not have been much. But when cowboys actually cooked, they improvised with whatever they had, which is a main theme of today's cowboy recipe trend.
This is perhaps no clearer than the idea of a cowboy butter pommes de terre fondantes. Though rooted in millennia of human history, the refined French technique is at home in fully stocked kitchens with experienced chefs. It took skill and privilege to get these potatoes' crispy exterior and molten interior down to a science, which is exactly what makes fondant potatoes so unique. The kitchen-sink approach of cowboy butter makes a delightful contrast with the potatoes' meticulous, fine-dining technique.
Tossing whatever sounds good into your fondant potato butter is arguably just the dressing-down this 17th-century haute cuisine technique needs. Yes, food can be art, but let's not forget that flavor is paramount. And sometimes an unrefined handful of herbs and aromatics adds restaurant-grade flavor.