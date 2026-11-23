15 Trader Joe's Ingredients To Level Up Your Baked Potato
The baked potato is not only delicious and comforting, but it's one of the most versatile dishes out there. This means that, as long as you know a classic oven-baked potato recipe, you can make it over and over again without ever getting tired of it — because each time you can switch it up with different toppings. Really, it's such a neutral base that you can get away with a variety of different flavor additions, still making it delicious. Plus, you can make it for dinner, and each family member can make it up to their own preferences. Additionally, you can turn a dinner party into a fun baked potato bar, laying out a wide range of toppings for your guests to customize their potatoes with. We even have a list of ways to upgrade baked potato night.
If you love the idea of experimenting with baked potato toppings, then all you need to do is head over to your local Trader Joe's. There, you'll find a wide selection of products that will help you level up your spud. They have all of the essentials, of course — the potatoes themselves, sour cream, butter, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. So, for this list, we'll shine the spotlight on all of the toppings you can find at TJ's that are a little more unexpected and unique. There's everything from pulled pork to fried shallots to chicken bacon ranch dip (and much more) for you to consider for your next baked potato night. Read on to see which topping ideas catch your eye and may even be worth planning a dinner party around.
Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb
Putting butter on a baked potato is basically a necessity. But if you want to switch it up, you can try out a flavored butter. Specifically, check out this butter with parmesan, garlic & herb from TJ's. To start, this salted compound butter doesn't skimp on the Parmesan — each 4-ounce roll consists of 25% Parmesan. So, it's plenty cheesy, with the garlic and herbs making it extra savory. With this spread, your baked potato will be utterly delicious and flavorful, even if it's the only topping. Each package costs $2.99.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A premade dip is perfect for a baked potato because it's like adding multiple toppings at once, and there's guaranteed to be tons of flavor. With that in mind, you can't go wrong with TJ's buffalo chicken dip, which costs $4.99 for a 12-ounce tub. It consists of pieces of white-meat chicken, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and a cayenne pepper sauce. So, it's creamy, savory, and has the perfect amount of spice. After microwaving the dip, just scoop a generous portion onto your potato, and you're good to go.
Fried Shallots
If you're a fan of shallots, then you may have already tried roasted or caramelized shallots on your baked potato (which is a delicious choice), but next, you should try adding these fried shallots from Trader Joe's. They have the tasty flavor that you know and love from shallots, while being super crispy — so if you love a satisfying crunch, these are for you. Plus, they're all ready to go straight from the bag, so there's no work required on your part. Pair these with, say, sour cream and cheddar for the ultimate savory baked potato. A 5-ounce bag costs $2.49.
Habanero Hot Sauce
For some of us, adding a spicy element is what's most important when it comes to the perfect baked potato. In this case, try grabbing a bottle of this flavorful, spicy habanero hot sauce, which is priced at $3.69 for a 4.4-ounce bottle. Made from perfectly ripe Habanero peppers, this hot sauce is quite spicy — the product page describes it as being an 11 out of 10 on the heat scale. And if you want to learn more about habaneros, check out our guide to 15 types of peppers and when to use them.
Gyro Slices
For an easy-to-prepare meat option for your baked potato, you may want to try out these fully cooked gyro slices (the box comes with four servings and costs $4.99). After all, who said that these gyro slices have to be used for just gyros, specifically? This package comes with beef and lamb portions, which have been seasoned with the likes of oregano, garlic, onions, salt, and pepper. You could even stick to a theme and make your baked potato Mediterranean-themed, adding, for example, feta, olives, tomatoes, and tzatziki.
Fire Roasted Red Peppers
For a veggie topping option, grab a jar of these fire-roasted red peppers. The red peppers, which have been roasted over an open flame, are kept in a mixture of sea salt, water, and red wine vinegar. You can expect some sweetness and plenty of roasted flavor, as well as a firm texture. Slice them up into smaller pieces, then add them atop your baked potato. A 16.4-ounce jar comes with about 12 servings (with ⅓ pepper being a serving size) and costs $3.29.
Chimichurri Sauce
For a sauce option, consider the Chimichurri sauce at TJ's, which is priced at $3.99 for an 8-ounce tub. This is an especially good choice if you're looking for something that's super fresh-tasting, as well as both herby and savory. This sauce contains chopped parsley, chopped cilantro, dried cumin, minced garlic, oil, vinegar, and, for a hint of spice, crushed red pepper. It has just the right consistency and will work beautifully on your baked potato — and it may even pair well with TJ's gyro slices.
Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
Here's another pre-prepared meat option that is perfect for a baked potato: the seasoned and shredded rotisserie chicken. This rotisserie chicken is plenty flavorful — it's made with spices such as garlic and onion, as well as savory chicken broth. At the same time, the flavor is mild enough that it won't overpower the other toppings or the baked potato itself. And you can't beat the fact that it's already fully cooked and pre-shredded — it just requires a short time in the microwave to heat up. A 16-ounce package (which contains about five servings) is $8.99.
Shredded Swiss Cheese & Gruyère Cheese
We already know that cheddar cheese is one of the best baked potato toppings, but if you're looking to try something new, there are plenty of other cheeses that also make for delicious picks. For example, try this shredded mix of Swiss and Gruyère, which is priced at $4.99 for a 12-ounce bag. The two cheeses make for a fantastic pair, with the Swiss offering a milder taste, while the Gruyère has a stronger, nuttier flavor. This blend also melts well if you like it when the cheese gets all gooey and melty atop your baked potato.
Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices
If you're a pepper lover, then the pickled jalapeño pepper slices are an obvious baked potato topping for you. These jalapeños have been pickled in a vinegar-based brine, which makes them a bit softer and a bit more tangy. They also become a bit milder, but you can still expect plenty of spice (just at a less intense level). The peppers are already sliced, so they're ready to be added to your baked potato straight out of the jar. Buy a 12.5-ounce jar for $1.99.
Organic Vegetarian Chili
Using chili with a baked potato topping instantly makes the dish more filling, more satisfying, and more comforting. If you love this idea, try using TJ's organic vegetarian chili, which costs $2.49 per can. This chili is fully vegetarian, so it's a great hearty option for those who don't eat meat. It's made with textured pea protein for a meatier bite and contains red beans, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, and garlic. It also has plenty of seasonings, including cayenne, cumin, chili powder, and black pepper.
Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork
Here's another meat option to take your baked potato to the next level — it's the hardwood-smoked pulled pork. This pork gets its flavor from a delicious and unique blend of seasonings: onion powder, sea salt, white pepper, dehydrated garlic, light brown sugar, molasses, maple syrup, and coffee. So, it has a rich depth of flavor that's both savory and a little sweet. The pork is then smoked in a rotisserie smoker, using hardwood logs. Buy a 16-ounce container (which has about five servings) for $8.99.
Organic Chunky Homestyle Guacamole
While it may seem a bit unexpected, guacamole actually makes for a fantastic baked potato topping. In fact, we think that a Tex-Mex baked potato is a genius way to upgrade a classic – so, along with the guac, try adding things like queso fresco and pico de gallo. As for the guac itself, TJ's has multiple options, including this organic chunky homestyle guacamole, which has everything that we love from a traditional guac. It's made with Hass avocados, onions, tomatoes, lime, diced jalapeños, and cilantro. Buy a 10-ounce tub for $4.49.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
If you love the idea of using a dip as a topping, here's another to consider: the creamy spinach and artichoke dip. It's made with Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, herbs, and spices, as well as, of course, plenty of artichokes and spinach. It's creamy, cheesy, and flavorful — and is guaranteed to elevate your baked potato into something special. It can be found in the freezer aisle and is ready to eat after just a few minutes in the microwave. It costs $3.99 for an 8.8-ounce container (which serves about eight).
Crunchy Chili Onion
Here's another way to add spiciness to your baked potato: a jar of the crunchy chili onion. This condiment — which is one of the TJ's products that customers buy every single visit – is made with dried garlic, onion, dried red bell pepper, chili flakes, and olive oil. All together, this oil is smoky and a bit spicy, with some notes of umami. It will instantly elevate your baked potato and even pairs well with many of the other topping ideas on this list (such as the rotisserie chicken or fried shallots). Buy a six-ounce jar of the crunchy chili onion oil for $4.49.