The baked potato is not only delicious and comforting, but it's one of the most versatile dishes out there. This means that, as long as you know a classic oven-baked potato recipe, you can make it over and over again without ever getting tired of it — because each time you can switch it up with different toppings. Really, it's such a neutral base that you can get away with a variety of different flavor additions, still making it delicious. Plus, you can make it for dinner, and each family member can make it up to their own preferences. Additionally, you can turn a dinner party into a fun baked potato bar, laying out a wide range of toppings for your guests to customize their potatoes with. We even have a list of ways to upgrade baked potato night.

If you love the idea of experimenting with baked potato toppings, then all you need to do is head over to your local Trader Joe's. There, you'll find a wide selection of products that will help you level up your spud. They have all of the essentials, of course — the potatoes themselves, sour cream, butter, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. So, for this list, we'll shine the spotlight on all of the toppings you can find at TJ's that are a little more unexpected and unique. There's everything from pulled pork to fried shallots to chicken bacon ranch dip (and much more) for you to consider for your next baked potato night. Read on to see which topping ideas catch your eye and may even be worth planning a dinner party around.