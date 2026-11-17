Trader Joe's chooses to do things a bit differently, as to separate itself from just another grocery store. And as with everything about the chain that's unique, from its Hawaiian-shirt-wearing crew members and smaller neighborhood-style stores to its quirky product selection, the grocer also sells items that seem carefully curated, with a quality that sometimes matches that of a local bakery, if not something homemade. We recently covered the best Trader Joe's foods that taste homemade, and its bakery selection deserves the same attention.

Trader Joe's bakery aisle has produced plenty of long-time favorites and seasonal treats that have shoppers counting down the days. But among all those fan faves, a few have earned the highest kind of praise: being called homemade. These are the Trader Joe's bakery finds that have shoppers reaching for another slice — and questioning why they bother baking at home, when Joe's version tastes just as good, if not better.