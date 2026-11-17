4 Trader Joe's Bakery Finds That Taste Homemade
Trader Joe's chooses to do things a bit differently, as to separate itself from just another grocery store. And as with everything about the chain that's unique, from its Hawaiian-shirt-wearing crew members and smaller neighborhood-style stores to its quirky product selection, the grocer also sells items that seem carefully curated, with a quality that sometimes matches that of a local bakery, if not something homemade. We recently covered the best Trader Joe's foods that taste homemade, and its bakery selection deserves the same attention.
Trader Joe's bakery aisle has produced plenty of long-time favorites and seasonal treats that have shoppers counting down the days. But among all those fan faves, a few have earned the highest kind of praise: being called homemade. These are the Trader Joe's bakery finds that have shoppers reaching for another slice — and questioning why they bother baking at home, when Joe's version tastes just as good, if not better.
Mini Vanilla Sheet Cake
Baking a cake from scratch is a lot of work. But Trader Joe's has figured out a way around that with mini sheet cakes that taste like you made them yourself. At $5.49 for an 18-ounce cake, the single-layer treat is made with buttermilk, cream, vanilla extract, and ground vanilla beans, then topped with a generous layer of vanilla bean buttercream made with butter and cream cheese. It's made to serve six, or one person with a sweet tooth for six.
Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes have a substantial fan club, but the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean version has inspired some serious devotion on Reddit. One shopper called it "Probably the best store-bought cake I've ever had. Possibly the best cake in general," while another added, "The cakes basically taste homemade." The vanilla version also came out on top in our ranking of Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes, from worst to best.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
If your grandmother makes a chocolate babka, you might want to keep her away from this one. Trader Joe's Chocolate Brooklyn Babka has the appeal of this traditional Eastern European sweet bread without the hours of kneading, filling, twisting, and baking. The grocer has the babka made by a small kosher bakery in Brooklyn, and it includes a sweet yeast dough that's filled with rich chocolate, twisted by hand, and baked until the chocolate forms swirls throughout.
The babka has attracted plenty of fans on Reddit, including shoppers who say it might be decidedly better than the one their grandmother makes. One Redditor said: "Trader Joe's babka is better than your grandma's. I would have been the first to fight this before I tasted the moist and near perfect Trader Joe's chocolate Babka." It goes for $5.99 for an 18-ounce loaf, so you can bring home a traditional-style babka without spending an afternoon or two making one from scratch.
Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies
The general rule is that a store-bought mini pie almost never stands a chance against the homemade version. But Trader Joe's sees your homemade pecan pie and raises you with its seasonal Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies. For $5.49, you get four individually sized pies, each about 3 inches across, with a brown sugar and pecan filling tucked inside a buttery crust. The filling is gooey and soft, while the crust gives each little pie some structure. You can eat them straight from the package, but Trader Joe's recommends being civilized and warming them in the oven, microwave, or air fryer before adding whipped cream, mascarpone, or vanilla ice cream. It's a miniature Thanksgiving dessert without having to bake an entire pie.
At least one Reddit shopper thought these little pies could hold their own against a homemade version. "They tasted far more like a homemade pecan pie (by a good home cook) than a commercially made one. Not as much corn syrup goop and more real nut taste," said one Redditor.
4 Chocolate Croissants
Making croissants from scratch is a project, to put it mildly. Trader Joe's 4 Chocolate Croissants is another project that is a much easier route to a fresh-from-the-oven pastry. Each $5.99 box contains four ready-to-proof croissants filled with semisweet Belgian chocolate. You'll need to leave them out overnight to rise, but that's about as demanding as the preparation gets. In the morning, you should brush them with egg wash and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until they're golden brown. But if you don't want to wait the full nine hours, here's how to bake Trader Joe's frozen chocolate croissants faster.
The croissants taste like something you'd pick up from a French bakery, or something made by someone who knows their way around laminated dough. One Redditor who had made croissants from scratch said, "I've made croissants myself with great success and let me tell you, Trader Joe's is just the same if not better. I highly recommend."