4 Ordering Tips You Need For A Better Subway Sandwich
With over 20,000 locations across the U.S., sandwich lovers are never too far from a branch of Subway. This iconic chain has built its reputation on its range of freshly made sammies that are 100% customizable. Patrons can order classics like the meatball marinara, BLT, or Philly steak straight off the menu, or exercise their culinary muscles and create personalized footlongs that combine their own choice of meats, veggies, and sauces. Better yet, every element of each sandwich is prepared directly in front of the customer, which means they can tweak their order as they move along the line at the prep counter.
However, diners still have complaints about Subway when it comes to rising prices and stingy serving sizes that can leave them feeling shortchanged. One way to make sure you leave the store happy is to keep some useful ordering tips up your sleeve to elevate your sammie at no extra cost. Aside from switching up the fillings, you can also play with texture and experiment with sauces and seasonings in an unusual way. Sound intriguing? Read on if you're after a few pointers on how to make your next Subway sandwich a winner.
Ask for sauce on both sides
One of the best things about a Subway sandwich is all the veggies that can be stuffed inside the bread. That said, if you've made the mistake of overloading your sub with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, it can make for a dry sandwich. If you like your sub to be generously smothered versus smeared in sauce, consider doubling up on the condiments. Simply ask your server to squeeze the sauce onto the bread first, making sure to drizzle it across both sides, so it can soak up all that flavor.
Just bear in mind that you might not receive your order with a smile. One Subway employee on Reddit said, "Asking for condiments on the bread before anything else will automatically make Subway employees hate you. The line is set up so that you start at meats and cheese and you move down to veggies and sauces. If you ask for your sauces first that means I have to go around whoever's on the veggie side to get to the sauces." However, another replied that "As a Subway employee I literally do not care what order you want your sub made, we're literally there to make it how the customer wants," suggesting compliance very much depends on the mood of your sandwich artist. You can also select more than one sauce (three seems to be the max but each franchise may vary) to build your own flavor, such as combining the spicy chipotle with a dash of creamy garlic aioli.
Make a reverse sandwich by turning the bread inside out
If you don't like a messy sub that's soggy with sauce, there's one trick — albeit a slightly wacky one — that may appeal to your palate if you're willing to step outside of the box. Showcased by TikToker 3X, this hack involves opening out the sub and turning it over so its soft center is face down on the assembly line and its crust is exposed before loading it with fillings. Turning the bread inside out means any moist additions, like cucumber, pickles, and sauce, sit on the crust instead of soaking into the soft crumb, producing a sub that's crispier in the middle but tender on the outside. However, to maximize crunch, you can ask for your sammie to be toasted after it's been filled. This isn't a standard request (usually the bread, meat, and cheese are assembled and toasted before the veggies and sauce are added), but there doesn't seem to be a rule against it. One Redditor said, "I do it all the time. I just say 'can I have it toasted after everything's on it please.'" You could even ask for the top of the sammie to be drizzled with olive oil and oregano before it's toasted to lend it a crispier finish and herby aroma.
Toast your onions and bell peppers
The crunch of fresh onions and bell peppers is awesome for lending a sandwich with a soft filling, like a tuna sub, some textural complexity. However, you can ask for these two items to be added to your sandwich before the bread is toasted so they can heat up and soften slightly if preferred. This move takes the edge off their rawness and works particularly well with options like the Philly cheesesteak (this classic dish includes sauteed onions as standard so it's a sensible ask). "Usually what I do is ask if they want the veggies toasted along with it if it's pretty customary," explained one Subway employee on Reddit, adding that, "philly cheesesteak/steak and cheese go great with onions and bell peppers, Italian bmt/spicy go pretty good with yellow peppers." However, the same commenter didn't recommend heating other fresh ingredients, like lettuce, presumably because they'd wilt and lose their crunch. Other commenters on a different thread said they add olive oil and oregano onto the onions and green peppers prior to toasting too to imbue them with more flavor. Heating the onions and peppers also means any released juices can melt into the rest of the filling.
Add piquancy with pickled extras
Subway has an array of cooked deli meats that customers can select from to create protein-heavy sandwiches, such as roast beef, turkey, ham, pepperoni, and salami. However, loading up a footlong with layers of meat can taste one-note unless you add a counterbalancing ingredient to elevate all that savory flavor (we actually ranked the quality of Subway's meat at the bottom of our rating of eight sandwich chains). This is where the pickled items in the veggie section come into their own for imbuing a sammie with piquancy and heat. For example, banana peppers are incredible on a Spicy Italian that features salami and pepperoni because they balance out the richness of the meat with their acidic quality while simultaneously lending a light crunch. Similarly, a layer of pickles is perfect for boosting the flavor of a Chicken and Bacon Ranch Melt, because it cuts through the heaviness of the Monterey cheese and crispy bacon. On a Reddit thread devoted to discussing Subway's banana peppers, one commenter had some helpful advice for ordering extra pickles: "I'll ask for one topping at a time and say 'pickles' between every other topping because I know they try to give me only [six] at a time." We'd agree that when you're forking out for a personalized sammie, you need to be vocal about your preferences to get your money's worth.