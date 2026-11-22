One of the best things about a Subway sandwich is all the veggies that can be stuffed inside the bread. That said, if you've made the mistake of overloading your sub with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, it can make for a dry sandwich. If you like your sub to be generously smothered versus smeared in sauce, consider doubling up on the condiments. Simply ask your server to squeeze the sauce onto the bread first, making sure to drizzle it across both sides, so it can soak up all that flavor.

Just bear in mind that you might not receive your order with a smile. One Subway employee on Reddit said, "Asking for condiments on the bread before anything else will automatically make Subway employees hate you. The line is set up so that you start at meats and cheese and you move down to veggies and sauces. If you ask for your sauces first that means I have to go around whoever's on the veggie side to get to the sauces." However, another replied that "As a Subway employee I literally do not care what order you want your sub made, we're literally there to make it how the customer wants," suggesting compliance very much depends on the mood of your sandwich artist. You can also select more than one sauce (three seems to be the max but each franchise may vary) to build your own flavor, such as combining the spicy chipotle with a dash of creamy garlic aioli.