5 Best Breakfast Pastries To Look For At Publix
You don't need to track down a specialty bakery and pay a hefty price for a quality breakfast pastry. Some are hiding in the baked goods section of your local grocery store. And few chains have mastered that art better than Publix. From fresh-baked breads to muffins to in-house-made sweet treats, the chain has built a reputation for churning out doughy delights that rival those of your finest neighborhood bakery. The supermarket chain's breakfast pastries are one reason to head straight for its display case. Whether you're in the mood for a European specialty, a flaky savory pastry, or a decadent sweet confection for breakfast, Publix has the goods.
With such a wide selection of freshly made options — though prices and availability may vary by location — it can be tough to pick something to pair with your favorite morning beverage. So we checked out reviews from shoppers across social media and narrowed it down to five irresistible breakfast pastries the store has to offer. Don't wait for a sugar rush to hit. Make sure you have one of these on your list before your next Publix shopping trip. Who knows, you might just stumble upon your next morning obsession.
Mini Guava Cheese Pastries
Publix's guava cheese pastries are one of its most underrated bakery items and worth tossing in your cart. These sweet and savory treats are a traditional specialty at Cuban bakeries. Known as pastelitos, these buttery, flaky puff pastries are stuffed with sweet, tangy guava paste and rich cream cheese.
"I'm going to always stop and get a guava pastry from Publix," said one TikTok reviewer. "These are always on the list." Publix sells the guava cheese pastries individually, and you can purchase them hot for $2.75 — just keep in mind that the melty cheese and guava can get piping hot when fresh. The chain also carries large ones in a pack of two and mini pastries in a package of eight. Pair one of these with a cup of hot Cuban coffee to kickstart your day.
Buy the eight-pack of Mini Guava Cheese Pastries at Publix for $3.75.
Apple Mini Strudels
Strudel dates back to at least the late 1600s in Austria. The layered, flaky pastry is rolled thin, filled with fruit, sugar, and spices, and baked until golden brown. Apple strudel is traditionally made with apples, rum, walnuts, and raisins. Publix offers a miniature version of this indulgent breakfast pastry and keeps it simple. Sprinkled with coarse sugar, the little strudels are stuffed with a gooey apple filling encased in buttery, flaky puff pastry.
"I got them yesterday and they were [phenomenal], crispy outside, soft inside," wrote one Reddit user. While strudel is traditionally a perfect item to pair with a cup of coffee in the morning, it would also be great heated for dessert and paired with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. Publix sells the apple strudels in a four-pack for $3.65 and a pack of nine.
Buy the nine-pack of Apple Mini Strudels at Publix for $5.99.
Apple Fritters
When the chilly air hits and all you want to do is stay bundled up at home with a hot cup of spiced apple cider or coffee, you need a sweet treat to go with it. And not many treats fit the colder seasons better than apple fritters. These deep-fried pastries are made in-house at the bakery and fried to a perfect golden brown. Stuffed with chunks of juicy apple and spices, the fritters are topped with a sugary glaze.
"You get thick layers of ... that glaze. It's very sweet," one YouTuber said of the fritters. "I thought it was absolutely delicious ... I like the cinnamon flavor. I like the apple." The YouTuber's husband agreed and said the fritters were his favorite of the three Publix treats they tried. "I've had apple fritters that were softer ... this one's a little bit more dense ... but it's still very, very good," he said. "If you wanted to, you could throw it in the microwave for 5 to 10 seconds."
Buy a four-pack of Apple Fritters at Publix for $6.64.
Chocolate and Almond Bretzel Pastry
Publix introduced this combo breakfast pastry in 2025, and the treat became super popular. The chocolate and almond bretzel returned in 2026 and has since gone viral. A decadent cross between a croissant, babka, and pretzel knot, the pastry is filled with chocolate and almond butter and topped with powdered sugar, chopped almonds, and a chocolate drizzle. It's buttery, sugary, and flaky, with a little crunch from the almonds.
And shoppers are crazy for it. "Ended up eating a whole one on the drive home," said one Reddit commenter. "Was so mad at myself I threw the other 3 in the freezer!" Publix employees say they can't keep them stocked, and expect to run out no matter how many they bake. "Well, my store will probably run out the second day," said one employee on Reddit. "We never have enough bretzels for how many we sell." The bretzels come in a two-pack.
Buy the Chocolate and Almond Bretzel at Publix for $4.99.
Glazed Croissants
No list of breakfast pastries would be complete without croissants. The flaky, buttery French pastry is simple, yet so delicious. Publix has a variety of different options, including a two-pack of butter croissants, a 10-ounce container of mini croissants for $6.75, and a six-pack of glazed croissants, the latter of which seem to be a favorite among shoppers across social media (and here's a pro tip: You can actually ask the Publix bakery to glaze other sweet treats as well).
"They're good. The glaze is not heavy; it's not too sweet. It's just perfect," one Instagram user praised. "Very buttery, very moist. I like this ... I give them a nine ... After tasting these, you probably won't even want the plain croissants anymore." No matter which croissant option you choose, it's sure to make your morning a little tastier.
Buy a six-pack of Glazed Croissants at Publix for $5.53.