You don't need to track down a specialty bakery and pay a hefty price for a quality breakfast pastry. Some are hiding in the baked goods section of your local grocery store. And few chains have mastered that art better than Publix. From fresh-baked breads to muffins to in-house-made sweet treats, the chain has built a reputation for churning out doughy delights that rival those of your finest neighborhood bakery. The supermarket chain's breakfast pastries are one reason to head straight for its display case. Whether you're in the mood for a European specialty, a flaky savory pastry, or a decadent sweet confection for breakfast, Publix has the goods.

With such a wide selection of freshly made options — though prices and availability may vary by location — it can be tough to pick something to pair with your favorite morning beverage. So we checked out reviews from shoppers across social media and narrowed it down to five irresistible breakfast pastries the store has to offer. Don't wait for a sugar rush to hit. Make sure you have one of these on your list before your next Publix shopping trip. Who knows, you might just stumble upon your next morning obsession.