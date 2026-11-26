Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best Healthy Snack Crackers
Whole grains are often associated with healthier food choices, but not all whole-grain snacks have the same nutritional value; their nutritional profiles can vary considerably in terms of fat, sodium, and fiber. When it comes to crackers, Triscuits and Wheat Thins aren't necessarily as healthy as they seem, which is why it's worth taking a closer look at their nutritional content.
Consumer Reports recommends looking for crackers that list a whole grain as the first ingredient. Terms such as "multigrain" don't necessarily mean a product is made entirely with whole grains, and some crackers marketed as a whole grain still list refined white flour first. The organization also cautions that whole-grain crackers can contain as much sodium as chips, making it important to look beyond the claims on the package.
Among the options available, Nabisco Triscuit Reduced Fat Crackers earned the top spot in Consumer Reports' healthy snack cracker category. A serving of six crackers contains 110 calories, 2½ grams of total fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of dietary fiber . Consumer Reports evaluates crackers based on nutritional factors such as energy density, total fat, sodium, sugars and dietary fiber, as well as flavor and texture.
How Reduced Fat Triscuits Compare With The Original
The nutritional differences between Reduced Fat and Original Triscuits are relatively small, but they may matter to shoppers comparing the two. For the same serving size of six crackers, the Original variety has 120 calories, 3½ grams of total fat, and 160 milligrams of sodium. While the Reduced Fat version provides 4 grams of fiber, compared with 3 grams in the Original.
In practical terms, choosing Reduced Fat saves 10 calories and 1 gram of fat per serving while providing an additional gram of fiber. The difference is modest, but it gives the lower-fat variety a slight nutritional advantage.
That doesn't necessarily mean shoppers have to sacrifice flavor when choosing Reduced Fat. In an earlier blind taste test, Consumer Reports found that Reduced Fat Triscuits tasted similar to the Original, with only slight differences. For those who prefer the classic version, Original with Sea Salt is the best Triscuit flavor, thanks in part to its familiar taste and versatility with toppings.
Triscuit's range extends beyond its Original and Reduced Fat varieties, with flavors such as Cracked Pepper & Olive Oil, Dill, Sea Salt & Olive Oil, and Roasted Garlic offering alternatives for shoppers who want something different.