Whole grains are often associated with healthier food choices, but not all whole-grain snacks have the same nutritional value; their nutritional profiles can vary considerably in terms of fat, sodium, and fiber. When it comes to crackers, Triscuits and Wheat Thins aren't necessarily as healthy as they seem, which is why it's worth taking a closer look at their nutritional content.

Consumer Reports recommends looking for crackers that list a whole grain as the first ingredient. Terms such as "multigrain" don't necessarily mean a product is made entirely with whole grains, and some crackers marketed as a whole grain still list refined white flour first. The organization also cautions that whole-grain crackers can contain as much sodium as chips, making it important to look beyond the claims on the package.

Among the options available, Nabisco Triscuit Reduced Fat Crackers earned the top spot in Consumer Reports' healthy snack cracker category. A serving of six crackers contains 110 calories, 2½ grams of total fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of dietary fiber . Consumer Reports evaluates crackers based on nutritional factors such as energy density, total fat, sodium, sugars and dietary fiber, as well as flavor and texture.