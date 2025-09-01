The Absolute Best Triscuit Flavor That Pairs Well With Anything

With a strong base and neutral flavor, there really isn't any going wrong when topping an original Triscuit. Cheese is a natural choice, and any of your favorite cheeses could get a salty upgrade by being placed on top of a Triscuit. For instance, the beloved Trader Joe's cheddar cheese would be wonderful sliced up and sat on top of a Triscuit. You could even get some sliced meats, such as pepperoni or turkey, and create tiny sandwiches, like a grown-up version of the little meat and cracker Lunchables (one of which Daily Meal ranked as the best Lunchable).

If you want more of a sweet snack, there are lots of ways to top your Triscuit for a sugary bite. Nutella would be a great option, as its sweet yet nutty flavor would be perfectly amplified and complemented by the sea salt on a Triscuit. You could even make your own Nutella to top it with, using just two ingredients, a great option if the regular spread is a little too sweet for you. Triscuits could also replace graham crackers the next time you make s'mores for a firmer and saltier treat.

On the other hand, you could make a more earthy and fresh-tasting snack by pairing fresh fruits and vegetables with a Triscuit. This is best done with less firm foods so that the bite doesn't become difficult; tomatoes are a perfect example, and some Triscuit flavors even include tomato. Avocado is another option, creating a basic version of a guacamole dip for the crackers.