The Absolute Best Triscuit Flavor That Pairs Well With Anything
If you want a healthy cracker perfect for topping, consider picking up a box of Triscuits. They've been around for over 120 years, and still use the same base formula today that they did all the way back then. Despite using the same simple base, Triscuits have evolved since then to include a range of flavors, typically herb and cheese inspired. However, when Daily Meal writer Adeline Jasinski tried and ranked every Triscuit flavor she could find, she found that the best was still the one offered over a hundred years ago: original with sea salt.
While the original Triscuits, composed of only three ingredients (whole grain wheat, canola oil, and sea salt), may seem unassuming, they're a classic that's lasted the test of time. The simple salted flavor means you can pair an original Triscuit with any topping you want, and there's no fear of anything clashing. In addition, they have a firm and crunchy texture, so you don't have to worry about toppings like cheese soaking through, snapping the cracker, and falling to the floor. Also, if you're looking to reduce fat in your diet, the original reduced-fat version took second place in the ranking, meaning it's nearly as good as the full-fat cracker.
Best toppings for original Triscuits
With a strong base and neutral flavor, there really isn't any going wrong when topping an original Triscuit. Cheese is a natural choice, and any of your favorite cheeses could get a salty upgrade by being placed on top of a Triscuit. For instance, the beloved Trader Joe's cheddar cheese would be wonderful sliced up and sat on top of a Triscuit. You could even get some sliced meats, such as pepperoni or turkey, and create tiny sandwiches, like a grown-up version of the little meat and cracker Lunchables (one of which Daily Meal ranked as the best Lunchable).
If you want more of a sweet snack, there are lots of ways to top your Triscuit for a sugary bite. Nutella would be a great option, as its sweet yet nutty flavor would be perfectly amplified and complemented by the sea salt on a Triscuit. You could even make your own Nutella to top it with, using just two ingredients, a great option if the regular spread is a little too sweet for you. Triscuits could also replace graham crackers the next time you make s'mores for a firmer and saltier treat.
On the other hand, you could make a more earthy and fresh-tasting snack by pairing fresh fruits and vegetables with a Triscuit. This is best done with less firm foods so that the bite doesn't become difficult; tomatoes are a perfect example, and some Triscuit flavors even include tomato. Avocado is another option, creating a basic version of a guacamole dip for the crackers.