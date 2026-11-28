Aldi has the best snacks, kitchen finds, and frozen foods at affordable prices. However, there might be times when your favorite Aldi breakfast pastry feels off. In this case, you're well within your rights to request a return and refund, and this doesn't just apply to the store's pastries. The question is, can you return Aldi items without a receipt?

When it comes to Aldi-exclusive food products, the German grocer has a returns policy that's billed as the "twice as nice guarantee" because it not only replaces items that a customer is unsatisfied with but refunds the cost too. This means you get the product you wanted for free. To receive a refund in the original form of payment, customers must provide a receipt. If you don't have a receipt, you can still make a return, but you'll receive the funds in an Aldi credit gift card, and it'll be equal in value to the current retail price of the item you've returned, not for how much you bought it for. So, if the price of the product has dropped since you made your purchase and you don't have any evidence of your full-price payment, your refund will be a partial one.

This policy doesn't extend to non-food Aldi Finds items, brand-name products, or alcohol, but you can still get a replacement or refund (just not both) as long as you have a receipt; otherwise, you will be issued a gift card. Meanwhile, electronics can be returned with a receipt within 90 days of the date of purchase.