Don't Throw Away Your Aldi Receipt Just Yet: Here's Why

A trip to the supermarket can feel like a high-intensity workout when the kids are in tow. But before rushing back to your car after your latest Aldi run, make sure to place your receipt safely in your pocket instead of tossing it. Take a look at the bottom of your proof of purchase, and you'll find some details on entering an Aldi prize drawing where you could win a $100 gift card.

Printed at the very end of your receipt, you'll see a web address that will lead you to a survey screen. Select your receipt type (there are two possible options), and answer the follow-up feedback questions.

According to a Reddit thread discussing whether any customers have actually won anything after filling out the survey, one commenter wrote that they received a gift card "just showed up in the mail" one day. On a different Reddit post, another winner, when asked how often they'd enter, said, "A little over a month. I basically fill out one survey a week, so after about the fourth one, I received this in the mail."