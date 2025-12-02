Don't Throw Away Your Aldi Receipt Just Yet: Here's Why
A trip to the supermarket can feel like a high-intensity workout when the kids are in tow. But before rushing back to your car after your latest Aldi run, make sure to place your receipt safely in your pocket instead of tossing it. Take a look at the bottom of your proof of purchase, and you'll find some details on entering an Aldi prize drawing where you could win a $100 gift card.
Printed at the very end of your receipt, you'll see a web address that will lead you to a survey screen. Select your receipt type (there are two possible options), and answer the follow-up feedback questions.
According to a Reddit thread discussing whether any customers have actually won anything after filling out the survey, one commenter wrote that they received a gift card "just showed up in the mail" one day. On a different Reddit post, another winner, when asked how often they'd enter, said, "A little over a month. I basically fill out one survey a week, so after about the fourth one, I received this in the mail."
Aldi is the most popular grocery store in the US
Even if you don't win a $100 gift card, you'll likely save if you shop at Aldi regularly (it's the most popular grocery store in the U.S. due to its competitive prices and seasonal promotions). If you've been entering the Aldi prize draw regularly and still haven't had any luck, keep your eyes peeled for other free-to-enter competitions the grocer runs. For instance, the German supermarket launched a contest earlier this year to find the biggest Aldi superfans. The winners of the Aldi Quarter Club (who have not yet been announced) will receive a year's worth of groceries and free merchandise.
An extra Aldi step that'll save you money when checking out at the self-service tills is to ask a member of staff to apply any discounts. In some cases, price adjustments and promotions aren't picked up by the tills and have to be entered manually. Some of the other mistakes you might be making when shopping at Aldi are skipping the central aisle (a treasure trove of seasonal items, such as Aldi kitchen appliances) or failing to download the app to make the most of coupons and savings.