Thanksgiving 2026: 10 Restaurant Chains Open On The Holiday
Thanksgiving Day can be quite busy, no matter if you're waking up early to prepare the roast turkey accompanied by all of the classic sides, or you're hitting the road to visit relatives for a holiday meal. Taking time out of your day to find breakfast or grab a bite to eat in the afternoon may be something that you just haven't thought of yet, and rightly so — and that's where we've got you covered. From breakfast chains serving stacks of fall-themed pancakes to upscale restaurants preparing complete Thanksgiving dinners for families that prefer to skip the hassle of preparing a feast at home, we've put together a list of 10 popular chains that are open on Thanksgiving Day.
After all, what's better than fueling up at your local Denny's or IHOP before the day of cooking ahead? Perhaps you just need a PSL from Starbucks before you tackle the Thanksgiving turkey. Don't feel like spending all day cooking for a meal that will only last a few hours? You may want to consider heading to Seasons 52 or Ruth's Chris Steak House, where the chefs have carefully curated a Thanksgiving feast just for your enjoyment.
It is important to note that some of the chains on this list operate on Thanksgiving Day across all locations, while others encourage stores to stay open but leave that decision up to individual franchise locations. And, at many restaurants, operational hours are limited in order to give their staff a chance to celebrate this holiday at home. Regardless, the list below should give you a general idea of some chains that promote opening during Thanksgiving this year. You can also call ahead to see if your local restaurant's standard opening and closing times still apply.
Cracker Barrel
While Cracker Barrel may be known for its rustic decor and Southern hospitality, the chain is also a stickler when it comes to its opening and closing hours each day — and not even Thanksgiving is an exception. While you could spend your day preparing an elaborate dinner spread, you could also just make a stop at Cracker Barrel with your family to enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. The chain also offers pick-up and delivery options for its Heat & Serve meals, which are an easy option for those who don't have the time to cook everything from scratch.
Denny's
Denny's is another chain that plans to stay open on Thanksgiving Day, sticking to its signature 24-hour schedule. With a special holiday menu, customers can stop by to order a Cinnamon Apple Crisp Pancake Slam for a decadent breakfast, or even a Turkey & Dressing Dinner for a complete Thanksgiving experience. Denny's also sells pie too; its seasonal menu includes both pumpkin and pecan pie. But for those who would rather stick to the familiar diner classics, Denny's will be serving the full regular menu, as well.
Golden Corral
Choosing not to have a homemade Thanksgiving dinner doesn't mean that you can't enjoy one elsewhere! At Golden Corral, you and your family can feast on the holiday favorites. The chain will serve turkey, ham, and carved sirloin, as well as sides like sweet potato casserole and mac and cheese at its All-You-Can-Eat Holiday Buffet. And, just like Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral also offers to-go meals for pick-up.
IHOP
Select IHOP locations will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. This is the perfect place to grab a stack of pumpkin spice pancakes, or perhaps the new pumpkin cheesecake tacos (three pumpkin spice pancakes topped with cheesecake mousse, whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar). There is no better way to celebrate this fall holiday than a breakfast at the International House of Pancakes! As part of its limited-time fall menu, IHOP has also introduced a pumpkin spice milkshake, for those with a particularly strong craving for something sweet.
Applebee's
Some Applebee's locations will remain open for Thanksgiving. You may want to try its new Sizzlin' Skillets, a recent addition to its limited-time holiday menu. Just note that hours vary by location, so make sure to check with your local Applebee's for updated holiday adjustments before stopping by to sit down and celebrate the holiday.
Starbucks
Planning Thanksgiving can be time-intensive, and you may need a little pick-me-up for the day ahead. That's where most Starbucks locations have your back. After all, what is a better way to celebrate this holiday than picking up Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte? A majority of Starbucks coffeehouses will remain open, though hours may differ by location. But just be prepared for a bit of a morning rush; Starbucks can get packed, especially on days like this!
Waffle House
Waffle House certainly doesn't let up on its year-round service, and Thanksgiving is no exception. In fact, the chain prides itself on staying open during all of the major holidays, including Christmas and New Year's! If you want to sit down with a fat stack of waffles or a side of Waffle House's best-selling eggs to kickstart your busy day, this chain will be open.
Seasons 52
Stores like Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral, and Applebee's aren't the only sit-down establishments that offer diners a full Thanksgiving meal. For a slightly more elevated experience, you can head to Seasons 52 for dinner. Holiday menu offerings include items like seeded rolls and cranberry butter, roasted turkey, Yukon mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, and French green beans. But don't worry, the full dinner menu is also available as well, if you prefer. And, similar to the other restaurants' to-go options listed above, Seasons 52 also offers a takeout Thanksgiving Green Box, which serves four to six people.
Eddie V's
If Seasons 52 isn't quite the experience you are looking for, a Thanksgiving meal at Eddie V's will get you an even more upscale turkey dinner. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or 9 p.m., depending on your location), you can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner — complete with slow-roasted turkey, French green beans with sun dried tomatoes, and brioche sage stuffing. This delicious meal also comes with roasted butternut squash, cranberry chutney, creamy mashed potatoes, and a bread basket, all for the premium price of $52 per adult (and $20 per child). Note that Eddie V's full menu is also available for purchase on Thanksgiving.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is the final chain on this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Here, you can enjoy a starter, a roasted turkey entrée, one classic side, and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream for $49 per adult (and $20 per child). Ruth's Chris Steak House also offers a takeout Thanksgiving bundle to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Just note that not all restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, so you should check the chain's website for participating locations.