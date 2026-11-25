Thanksgiving Day can be quite busy, no matter if you're waking up early to prepare the roast turkey accompanied by all of the classic sides, or you're hitting the road to visit relatives for a holiday meal. Taking time out of your day to find breakfast or grab a bite to eat in the afternoon may be something that you just haven't thought of yet, and rightly so — and that's where we've got you covered. From breakfast chains serving stacks of fall-themed pancakes to upscale restaurants preparing complete Thanksgiving dinners for families that prefer to skip the hassle of preparing a feast at home, we've put together a list of 10 popular chains that are open on Thanksgiving Day.

After all, what's better than fueling up at your local Denny's or IHOP before the day of cooking ahead? Perhaps you just need a PSL from Starbucks before you tackle the Thanksgiving turkey. Don't feel like spending all day cooking for a meal that will only last a few hours? You may want to consider heading to Seasons 52 or Ruth's Chris Steak House, where the chefs have carefully curated a Thanksgiving feast just for your enjoyment.

It is important to note that some of the chains on this list operate on Thanksgiving Day across all locations, while others encourage stores to stay open but leave that decision up to individual franchise locations. And, at many restaurants, operational hours are limited in order to give their staff a chance to celebrate this holiday at home. Regardless, the list below should give you a general idea of some chains that promote opening during Thanksgiving this year. You can also call ahead to see if your local restaurant's standard opening and closing times still apply.