9 Vintage Cake Stands Worth Hunting Down At Thrift Stores
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A cake stand is more than serviceware for holding a dessert. It's a little piece of culinary theater that turns even the most humble cake into a showstopper on any dessert table. And if you're willing to go on a little treasure hunt, thrift stores are a sweet spot for finding vintage cake stands. These nostalgic, visually stunning stands are one of many vintage dessert dishware pieces every collector should have in their cabinet. From whimsical designs shaped like frosted cakes to fine crystal that looks like it belongs in a grand hotel dining room to antique pieces dating back to the 1800s, thrift stores offer a cake stand for every style and occasion.
Some even whip up a frenzy online for collectors who know their worth. That's what makes finding one in the thrift store so special. You never know what you'll stumble across in those packed, dusty shelves. Whether you're making a classic gooey butter cake or this fancy, tiered champagne cake, you need a stand that commands attention and makes a statement. We rounded up nine vintage cake stands worth hunting down at your local thrift shop. If you know what to look for, you'll have the envy of every guest when you stroll in to your next party carrying one of these works of art.
Ceramic Strawberry Shortcake Cake Stand
This cake stand looks good enough to eat. The hand-painted, glazed ceramic strawberry shortcake stand was a popular design in the 1970s and '80s. It features an 11-inch-high dome cover that looks like the sweet summertime dessert, with layers of sponge cake, whipped cream, and bright red ceramic strawberries. It's topped with a large strawberry handle and comes with a white footed pedestal stand. The stand wasn't produced by a single company, but rather as a mold by many hobby shops and regional kiln studios. It's listed for $425 on Etsy, but one thrifter found the stand for $10.99.
Suzanne Somers Violets Collection Cake Stand
Many people know the late Suzanne Somers from her role as Chrissy Snow on the sitcom "Three's Company" or for introducing the ThighMaster to the world. But the actress also sold many products through the Home Shopping Network from 1992 to the early 2000s. Her popular diningware line, The Violets Collection, included lime- and purple-colored bowls, plates, teacups, and cake stands with flowers and butterflies. One such stand is listed on eBay for $219, but this thrifter claims to have found it and a matching green spatula for $8. An authentic piece will have "Suzanne Somers" in cursive with "Violets" under the signature.
Godinger Olympia Crystal Cake Stand
New York-based Godinger has been making crystal, pewter, and silver products since 1974. From 2007 to 2019, the brand made an elegant pattern called Olympia, featuring hand-blown crystal with vertical cuts. The line was produced in a variety of serviceware, and an Olympia cake stand is going for nearly $470 on Replacements, LTD. This lucky thrifter on Reddit suggests they scored the 17-inch-tall stand for $15. Olympia has a footed round pedestal and a dome with a finial handle. Godinger only marked its vintage pieces, but you can identify them by the pattern, since all of the brand's designs look very distinct.
Fenton Thumbprint Colonial Blue Cake Stand
This thumbprint cake stand features the Colonial Blue pattern and was designed by Fenton Art Glass. Founded in 1905, the originally Ohio-based brand is known for its carnival, milk, and Cranberry glass. This pattern was made from 1962 to 1980 for everything from water goblets to cocktail glasses and candy dishes. It's going for $100 on eBay, but this lucky thrifter says they found it for $21. To ensure it's authentic, look for the "Authentic Fenton Handmade" stamp or a raised oval mark with "Fenton" in cursive.
Jeanette Glass Company Shell Pink Milk Glass Cake Stand
Jeanette Glass Company was one of many glassmakers that defined Depression-era glass. Founded in 1888, it became known for its vibrant, affordable Carnival, milk, and crystal glassware. In 1957, the company introduced this shell pink milk glass pattern. Produced for only two years, it's one of the most popular lines among collectors. The shell pink featured ornate designs, and the cake stand has a criss-cross spiral pattern in the center, a ridged outer rim, and a ridged pedestal. It's going for $130 on eBay, but it's also been found in the wild. Pieces are marked with an enclosed "J" or "Jeanette."
Disney Winnie the Pooh Wooden Lazy Susan Cake Stand
Disney fans will fall in love with this Winnie the Pooh cake stand. Originally sold at World of Disney stores, this wooden stand was introduced in 2022 for $45. It features designs of Winnie the Pooh lounging with Tigger and Piglet in the center, with the words "Every New Day is An Adventure Waiting To Happen" around the edge. One is going for $133 on Etsy, but this Redditor claims they found two while thrifting for $6 each. Look for the Disney logo with the castle on the bottom.
Campbell Jones & Co. No. 83 Crystal Cake Stand
If you think you have to scour an estate sale or spend a fortune at auction to snag an antique cake stand, think again. This Facebook thrifter says they found a square crystal one made in 1883. Known as the No. 83 pattern, the design was produced by Campbell, Jones & Co., a Pittsburgh-based glass manufacturer operating from 1865 to 1886. Featuring an intricate diamond-cut pattern, No. 83 was made in greens, blues, amber, and clear. The cake stand is going for $175 on Etsy. Most of its patterns were unmarked, so reviewing online catalogs can make them easier to spot.
Imperial Glass Fountain Green Cake Stand
Aptly named Fashion Green, this Imperial Glass Company piece is another cake stand to look for at thrift stores. Founded in 1901, the Ohio-based glass manufacturer was known for its pressed glass and iridescent Carnival glass in dreamy hues. The Fountain pattern debuted in 1908 in clear crystal, and the brand followed with marigold, light blue, pink, and this green in the '50s. The discontinued pattern features intricate, star-like cuts in the glass, a scalloped edge, and other ornate details. The stand sold for $148 on Etsy. If you see one in a store, follow this guide to identify if it's Imperial.
Mikasa Chablis Cake Stand
Founded in 1948, Mikasa is known for its dining and serviceware crystal and bone china. The crystal Chablis pattern was manufactured from 2003 to 2007 and features an intricate design of raised purple grapes, amber flowers, and orange and green leaves. Mikasa made the stunning pattern for platters, wine bottle stoppers, wine glasses, punch bowls, and chip-and-dip sets. The cake stand is going for nearly $150 on Replacements, LTD., but this thrifter claims to have found it for $7.