If you want to hang your lanterns up in the garden or take them from room to room, simply loop and tie a length of twine around the neck of each jar. For a grounding and earthy aesthetic, use jute twine and embellish with more flowers. Alternatively, use colored ribbon or decorative cord that has some thickness to it so it doesn't snap when lifted.

Instead of decorating the jars with pressed flowers, you could paint a floral design directly onto the glass, stencil on an image of a fairy, or speckle the surface with glittery stars. You could even stick colored tissue paper on the outside to give the jars a rainbow-like feel or use pieces of black card cut into fairytale characters to create a captivating silhouette. If you want to use the jars to illuminate your seating area in the back yard, screw the lids on top to prevent any creep crawlies from getting inside. However, the lanterns work just as well without the lids as the light can beam out from both the top and sides.

If you haven't got any fairy lights on hand, turn your pickle jars into storage canisters for candies and cookies instead by transforming them with old knobs, spindles, and a lick of paint. You can even upcycle a Mason jar into a flour shaker by punching holes into the lid.