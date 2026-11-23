TikToker Transforms Old Jars Into Fairy Lanterns With This DIY
If you're a resourceful cook, you'll know how to revive yesterday's leftovers, use up vegetable scraps, or boil the leftover carcass from a roast chicken to make bone broth. However, another way to exercise those frugal tendencies in the kitchen is to repurpose old food jars. While you could simply give them a wash and fill them up with dried goods, TikToker Sheri Wilson transforms her old salsa, pickle, and jam jars into otherworldly fairy lanterns that look wonderfully enchanting.
To make your own lanterns, dry your clean jam jars well and apply a coat of Mod Podge glue over the glass before sticking a selection of pressed flowers and leaves onto the surface. Feel free to create clusters of petite flowers or arrange larger ones around the rim, interspersed with foliage, to build a unique and charming design. Carefully apply another layer of glue to the flowers to set them in place and lend them a glossy sheen. Then, once the flowers are cured, fill each jar with fairy lights and switch them on to create dainty lanterns for positioning at the center of tablescapes, stowing on display shelves, or showcasing on window ledges. Along with creating a magical and whimsical focal point in the kitchen, the same lanterns can be hung or carried around other areas of the house if you add a handle.
Create handles for your fairy lanterns with a length of twine
If you want to hang your lanterns up in the garden or take them from room to room, simply loop and tie a length of twine around the neck of each jar. For a grounding and earthy aesthetic, use jute twine and embellish with more flowers. Alternatively, use colored ribbon or decorative cord that has some thickness to it so it doesn't snap when lifted.
Instead of decorating the jars with pressed flowers, you could paint a floral design directly onto the glass, stencil on an image of a fairy, or speckle the surface with glittery stars. You could even stick colored tissue paper on the outside to give the jars a rainbow-like feel or use pieces of black card cut into fairytale characters to create a captivating silhouette. If you want to use the jars to illuminate your seating area in the back yard, screw the lids on top to prevent any creep crawlies from getting inside. However, the lanterns work just as well without the lids as the light can beam out from both the top and sides.
If you haven't got any fairy lights on hand, turn your pickle jars into storage canisters for candies and cookies instead by transforming them with old knobs, spindles, and a lick of paint. You can even upcycle a Mason jar into a flour shaker by punching holes into the lid.