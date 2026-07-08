Stop Throwing Away Old Pickle Jars And Try This Genius DIY
If you've had a monster craving for pickles and finished off an entire jar in one sitting, you can use the juice inside to make a homemade batch. Simply toss sliced cucumbers, carrots, or even bell peppers inside, screw the lid back on, allow them to steep, and eat within three days. If you don't want more crunchy greens, you can repurpose the glass jar by building a cute new handle for the lid and transforming it into a storage canister, just like @mcrespin1 did on TikTok.
The first step is to find some old knobs, spindles, or cabinet pulls that you don't need anymore before drilling a hole through the middle of your clean jar lid. Next, push a screw through the lid from the underside, add on any spindles, and screw the knob on top to build a stacked handle. Finally, paint your customized lid in your favorite color to make a unique canister. You may need to use a primer depending on the variety of paint you're using. However, there are several options available that don't need to be undercoated.
Better yet, seeing as you'll be painting the entire lid, you don't have to use items that match or complement each other. This gives you the bandwidth to combine a variety of knobs and spindles to make interesting handles that have plenty of structural charm.
Customize the lids of your pickle jars with unique handles
For this DIY, you can use anything for a handle, from washers, dowels, decanter stoppers, corks, or wooden napkin ring holders, to even pipe fittings — as long as you can drill a hole through them, drive a screw into the aperture, and screw a handle on top, the world is your oyster. If you're an incredible crafter, you could even make your own knobs with resin or clay to create jars that are unique and full of whimsical character. Alternatively, grab some assorted cheap handles from a thrift store and spray paint them in the same color to give them a uniform and considered feel. This move will allow you to make different-sized jars look cohesive and unified. Then, you can fill your jars with anything from candies and coffee pods to dried goods, like beans, flour, or lentils.
@mcrespin1
Upcycled old jars into decor #craft #diy #decor#recycle #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #foryoupage
Another charming way to reuse glass jars is to turn them into atmospheric lighting for your kitchen or living area. Simply scrub off the label and fill your clean jars with LED bulbs, string lights, or tea lights to create a pretty focal point. Then, you can transform your mason jar lids into adorable coasters by sticking a circle of heat-resistant cork inside and customizing with stamps and illustrations.