Stop Throwing Away Old Pickle Jars And Try This Genius DIY

If you've had a monster craving for pickles and finished off an entire jar in one sitting, you can use the juice inside to make a homemade batch. Simply toss sliced cucumbers, carrots, or even bell peppers inside, screw the lid back on, allow them to steep, and eat within three days. If you don't want more crunchy greens, you can repurpose the glass jar by building a cute new handle for the lid and transforming it into a storage canister, just like @mcrespin1 did on TikTok.

The first step is to find some old knobs, spindles, or cabinet pulls that you don't need anymore before drilling a hole through the middle of your clean jar lid. Next, push a screw through the lid from the underside, add on any spindles, and screw the knob on top to build a stacked handle. Finally, paint your customized lid in your favorite color to make a unique canister. You may need to use a primer depending on the variety of paint you're using. However, there are several options available that don't need to be undercoated.

Better yet, seeing as you'll be painting the entire lid, you don't have to use items that match or complement each other. This gives you the bandwidth to combine a variety of knobs and spindles to make interesting handles that have plenty of structural charm.