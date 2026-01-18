Give Old Mason Jars New Life With This Clever DIY

Designed for canning and preserving foods, Mason jars definitely earn their keep around the kitchen with their practical design. For instance, you can turn them into utensil containers or vases to keep herbs fresh in the fridge. Another inventive way to give old Mason jars a new life is to turn them into food shakers for sugar, flour, spices, and salt.

To get started, you'll need an old Mason jar (with the canning lid and ring), a corkboard, a hammer, and a sharp implement to make the holes, such as a clean nail. Simply place your lid on the board and hammer in the same nail several times across its surface area to create a series of small punctures. Then fill your jar with sugar (or any other ground ingredient), place the perforated lid on top, and screw on the ring to secure it.

If you want to use your shaker to give a delicate dusting of sugar or warming spices to freshly baked goods, like cookies or filled croissants, use a slender nail to make smaller holes. Then you can adorn your beignets and French toast with a sweet but dainty restaurant-worthy finish. Alternatively, feel free to make bigger apertures for a generous scattering. This can be useful if you're rolling out fondant on a countertop to cover a cake or want to thoroughly coat a batch of snickerdoodles with cinnamon sugar.