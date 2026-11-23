KitchenAid arguably makes the creme de la creme of stand mixers. Boasting rounded curves and a glossy body, these funky countertop appliances also come with a range of cool power hub attachments that can be bought separately, such as a meat grinder, pasta maker, or spiralizer. However, it's the trio of standard attachments — the wire whisk, paddle, and dough hook — that consumers are likely most familiar with. While the paddle is awesome for making cake batters and the whisk is incredible for whipping heavy cream and meringues, the dough hook is indispensable for bakers who love to prepare their own loaves and rolls. This is because the C-shaped hook mimics the action of hand-kneading by folding the dough repeatedly until the gluten is developed.

That said, a KitchenAid dough hook has many more creative and unusual uses beyond making light work of kneading a variety of bread doughs. Just think outside the box to explore the ways this tool can expand your culinary repertoire and make your life in the kitchen that much easier. If we've got you hooked, read on for some useful ways to use a dough hook that combine the traditional and the unexpected.