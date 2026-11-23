3 Ways To Use Your KitchenAid Dough Hook Attachment
KitchenAid arguably makes the creme de la creme of stand mixers. Boasting rounded curves and a glossy body, these funky countertop appliances also come with a range of cool power hub attachments that can be bought separately, such as a meat grinder, pasta maker, or spiralizer. However, it's the trio of standard attachments — the wire whisk, paddle, and dough hook — that consumers are likely most familiar with. While the paddle is awesome for making cake batters and the whisk is incredible for whipping heavy cream and meringues, the dough hook is indispensable for bakers who love to prepare their own loaves and rolls. This is because the C-shaped hook mimics the action of hand-kneading by folding the dough repeatedly until the gluten is developed.
That said, a KitchenAid dough hook has many more creative and unusual uses beyond making light work of kneading a variety of bread doughs. Just think outside the box to explore the ways this tool can expand your culinary repertoire and make your life in the kitchen that much easier. If we've got you hooked, read on for some useful ways to use a dough hook that combine the traditional and the unexpected.
Whip up some seitan
Seitan is a popular vegan-friendly food made from flour that can be flavored and shaped to act as a meat substitute. One of the ways to make it is to prepare a dough with wheat flour, soak it in water, and repeatedly rinse it to remove the excess starch, which lends it a fibrous, meat-like texture. The other faster method doesn't include the washing stage, which is where a KitchenAid dough hook comes into its own. All you need to do is place your flour, water, and any seasonings (such as miso or garlic powder) into the bowl and allow the dough hook to knead the mixture until it feels springy to the touch. Once shaped and cut into chunks, simmer the seitan in some stock (or steam it) to create little nuggets of protein that can be used in recipes in the same way as chicken.
On a Reddit thread discussing how to make seitan in a stand mixer, one commenter explained how the duration of kneading can affect its texture, suggesting that "combining the ingredients with minimal kneading will get a product of even density. Extended kneading will create a 'stringier' type of seitan that is visually more similar to meat and shreds well." This suggests that it's worth experimenting with your timings to produce a batch of seitan that fits the textural needs of your recipe.
Prepare yeasted doughs and flatbreads
Kneading a pizza or bagel dough by hand on a well-floured countertop isn't necessarily an arduous task, but it can take time. These yeasted doughs, which can also include anything from enriched brioche and cinnamon rolls to Japanese milk breads, require a good mix to develop the gluten inside. This process is key to giving the finished bread structure, flavor, and texture. If you have lost manual dexterity in your hands due to illness or old age, a dough hook is the perfect solution for eliminating all that hard work. Once your ingredients are combined in the bowl and have created a shaggy dough, turn up the power and allow the hook attachment to knead the mixture to the perfect smooth consistency.
Better yet, you can use the same hook to make unleavened doughs too, such as lavash, tortillas, or roti, that don't need to rise. These doughs can be kneaded in the machine, given a quick rest, and rolled out, ready for cooking on a hot skillet or placed under a preheated grill. The final perk? No matter the variety of dough you prepare in a KitchenAid, your countertop stays pristine, which means you won't have to clean up any mess or remove sticky remnants of dough from your fingers.
Make homemade mochi
Soft and pillowy, mochi is a Japanese snack made of glutinous rice that has a distinctively chewy and elastic texture. Its hallmark consistency is achieved by kneading and pounding soaked and steamed glutinous rice on a wooden board mill called an usu until it becomes smooth and stretchy. However, you can achieve a similar result at home using a KitchenAid stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Simply place your hot rice in the bowl and knead for two minutes at a time, pausing to scrape down the sides as needed (placing your spatula in warm water can help release its sticky texture).
The mechanical action of the dough hook kneads the rice and thereby turns the starch inside into a smooth mass that's both bouncy and springy. Once the rice grains are no longer visible and you've created a sticky ball, switch to the paddle attachment and beat until the mixture looks like a flour dough. Then you can stuff and shape the dough into balls using your flavorings of choice, taking care to coat the exterior in potato starch to reduce its stickiness. Alternatively, turn it into a savory dish called yaki mochi by grilling it and serving it with butter and soy sauce.