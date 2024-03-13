Yudane Vs Tangzhong: The Difference Between The 2 Milk Bread Methods

There's a Japanese milk bread called shokupan which is basically a soft, fluffy cloud of baked wonderfulness that seems to defy the laws of both gravity and time. Interestingly, both of these qualities — exquisite softness and a lengthy shelf life — are thanks in large part to the same dough-making process, known in Japan as the yudane method. Essentially, this process traps a larger-than-usual amount of water in the dough by gelatinizing its starch through the addition of heat and water. There is a similar Chinese method for doing exactly the same thing called tangzhong, and since yudane and tangzhong employ different techniques and yield slightly different results, they're worth comparing and contrasting.

First, you should understand that, linguistically, this is a distinction without a difference: both yudane and tangzhong share the same characters (湯種), and are only referred to by their different names in English. As to which came first, that's for food historians to fight over. For our purposes, it's important to know that starch granules get stiff when they dry out — that's why freshly-baked bread is soft, and week-old bread is (literally) crummy. Gelatinizing starches causes them to absorb water in a way that is thermoirreversible; that is, the water stays put, creating a bread that stays moist.