What To Keep In Mind Before Using Seitan As A Meat Substitute

Considering there are more options available than ever before, settling on a plant-based meat substitute can be easier said than done. While tofu and tempeh are perfectly reliable protein alternatives, they're not very attractive to those looking for a true meat substitute due to their distinct flavor profiles. However, many store-bought meat alternatives turn out to be less-than-healthy upon closer inspection of the ingredients. If you're a meat-lover-turned-herbivore that is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to flavor and nutrition, it might be time to introduce yourself to a new option: seitan.

Seitan is a gluten-based protein that is part of the growing world of plant-based meats. The primary appeal is how much it tastes like real meat while being 100% plant-based. It's often likened to chicken in terms of flavor and texture, including its ability to soak up flavors from sauces and broth. Because of this convincingly meat-like nature, seitan is an excellent substitute for those who want to lessen their meat consumption, but aren't quite ready to let go of all their favorite meaty recipes.

However, seitan isn't without its drawbacks. The fact that it's entirely based on gluten makes it unsuitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Furthermore, many store-bought varieties come with a prohibitively high sodium content. While seitan might sound like the perfect alternate protein for your tastes, it's important to consider all the facts before using it as your main meat substitute.