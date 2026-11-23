Buying Bacon At Costco? Pick This Kirkland Option For The Best Overall Flavor
Costco is a retail warehouse where membership has its privileges. From cheap gas to booking travel to buying furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost elsewhere, there are all kinds of benefits to being a Costco member. This includes access to its private-label, Kirkland signature brand food items. If you are a bacon lover and frequently use it in your cooking and baking, Costco is one of the best places to purchase it, and if you are going to purchase Kirkland brand bacon, make certain you reach for the hickory smoked original.
We ranked Costco Kirkland bacon varieties, and based on taste and texture, the hickory smoked outshines all of the others. Kirkland Signature Bacon, Hickory Smoked is sliced and sold in packages of four, each 1 pound. Its taste is widely described as the perfect cross between savory, smoky, and sweet, with none of those flavors overpowering the others. One of the characteristics we appreciate about this option is the fact that, regardless of whether you wanted the texture crispy or fatty and chewy, it is easy to achieve.
Not everyone agrees
Of course, you don't have to take our word for it. Kirkland hickory bacon also once won a Consumer Reports taste test. A reviewer on Chick Advisor wrote, "This Costco brand bacon is the best buy we have found so far. This product is one of the most bought items we get at Costco. The taste is great and you can't beat the price! A must buy for families!" Whether you are using this bacon to make your favorite jalapeño poppers or serving it alongside a stack of classic pancakes, it definitely has a fan base.
However, when you consult Redditors, this community's favorite tends to be Kirkland brand thick cut, with some noting it is the best value. One Redditor wrote, "I've been biting this bacon for the last 3 years. It's legit." And another echoed, "This stuff is really good." However, another member issued a caveat to consider before buying any Costco bacon, typing, "It depends on what I am using it for. If I am putting it in something, I used the Kirkland thick cut bacon. If it is on its own for breakfast or a burger, I use the applewood smoked bacon."