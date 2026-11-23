Costco is a retail warehouse where membership has its privileges. From cheap gas to booking travel to buying furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost elsewhere, there are all kinds of benefits to being a Costco member. This includes access to its private-label, Kirkland signature brand food items. If you are a bacon lover and frequently use it in your cooking and baking, Costco is one of the best places to purchase it, and if you are going to purchase Kirkland brand bacon, make certain you reach for the hickory smoked original.

We ranked Costco Kirkland bacon varieties, and based on taste and texture, the hickory smoked outshines all of the others. Kirkland Signature Bacon, Hickory Smoked is sliced and sold in packages of four, each 1 pound. Its taste is widely described as the perfect cross between savory, smoky, and sweet, with none of those flavors overpowering the others. One of the characteristics we appreciate about this option is the fact that, regardless of whether you wanted the texture crispy or fatty and chewy, it is easy to achieve.