4 Varieties Of Costco Kirkland Bacon, Ranked From Worst To Best

There are few meat products quite as ubiquitous as bacon. Strips of this salty treat will make appearances at any hour of the day from breakfast to dinner, emerging on sandwiches, salads, wrapped around steaks, and even crumbled over cheesecake at dessert. With endless options, it only makes sense to buy bacon in bulk from one of the stores most well known for wholesale sizes: Costco. There are many benefits to having a Costco membership, but perhaps the access to four kinds of delicious Kirkland Signature bacon is one of the best (for the bacon lover, at least).

Costco sells a few other brands of bacon, such as Oscar Mayer, but the Kirkland Signature kinds take center stage (and comes at a more affordable price). So the question remains — between the lower sodium, original, fully cooked, and thick cut, which one should you buy? They each have some pros and cons, but for this taste taster there was a clear winner. I bought, cooked, and tried all four of the Costco-branded bacon options and, taking into account the balance of flavor and texture, have ranked them in order from my least to most favorite.

Prices are accurate as of the publication date and may vary by region.