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A messy pantry littered with open packets of dried goods, flours, and sugars can make cooking dinner feel like an absolute chore. Instead of tossing everything out in frustration and starting from scratch, consider decanting those ripped packages into French kitchen storage jars. Perfect for decluttering, these useful jars make a pantry super-functional and add a touch of European charm.

Available on Amazon, French canning jars are made of glass and are available in an assortment of sizes, just like Mason jars. However, their key difference lies in the style of the lid. French jars feature a hinged glass lid that's connected to the main body of the canister via a stainless steel wire ball closure. There's also a rubber gasket that sits around the circumference of the lid, which makes it airtight once closed. This feature means the jars can be used for canning foods, like sauces, jams, pates, and bread and butter pickles.

However, they are equally as useful for organizing the chaos of a mixed-up pantry. Firstly, as they're made of clear glass, it's easy to see exactly what's inside (no labeling required). Plus, you can use taller ones for storing pastas, grains, and rice that you use daily, and employ smaller ones for spice mixes or other dry ingredients that are used less frequently. Secondly, they're durable and have a wider mouth than Mason jars, which means they're simpler to fill. And finally, their pared-back but characterful design will lend your pantry a cohesive but cottage-core feel.