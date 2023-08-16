Dunk Your Rusty Canning Rings In Vinegar And Thank Us Later

If you are a gardener or just someone who buys fresh produce in bulk and wants to store it over the winter, canning is a great method to preserve fresh fruits, vegetables, and even meat. However, when canning, it is important to sterilize everything and follow the procedures to a T because making mistakes when canning food at home can cause harmful bacteria to grow and completely ruin your canned goods. To avoid this problem, you should always sterilize your jars, lids, and canning rings — which can easily get rusty when stored. The good news is that the simple solution to rusty canning rings might just be vinegar.

Distilled white vinegar is a powerful cleaning agent that works well to clean rust without the use of harsh chemicals. However, when using this vinegar hack, it is essential to remember that while canning rings are reusable and can be cleaned, canning jar lids are not and should not be cleaned or stored for later. So, go ahead and save those canning rings in a resealable bag but remember to toss the lids into the recyclables after finishing each delicious jar of your home-canned veggies.