It might not have the star-power of beef burgers or fried chicken, but fish is an important part of the fast food landscape. Similarly to how fried chicken sandwiches became a trendy menu item, many fast food restaurants also offer crispy fish sandwiches. According to the internet, the same chain that started the "chicken sandwich wars" in 2019 also has a high-quality fish sandwich: Popeyes.

Popeyes' Cajun Flounder Sandwich has just four simple components: a toasted, buttery brioche bun with tartar sauce and barrel-cured pickles, which all act as supporting flavors for an Alaskan flounder filet. The fish is seasoned and breaded similarly to the chicken, for a familiar flavor from not-your-typical Popeyes protein.

The choice of flounder especially stands out when nearly all other fast food restaurants use pollock. Both fish are naturally abundant, similarly priced, and fry well, but flounder has a more delicate flakiness that can make it seem higher-quality. It's possible that most competitors avoid flounder because delicate fish are easier to overcook, but that also makes Popeyes' unique for having the only major-brand fast food flounder sandwich in the country.