The Fried Chicken Chain That Makes High-Quality Fish Sandwiches
It might not have the star-power of beef burgers or fried chicken, but fish is an important part of the fast food landscape. Similarly to how fried chicken sandwiches became a trendy menu item, many fast food restaurants also offer crispy fish sandwiches. According to the internet, the same chain that started the "chicken sandwich wars" in 2019 also has a high-quality fish sandwich: Popeyes.
Popeyes' Cajun Flounder Sandwich has just four simple components: a toasted, buttery brioche bun with tartar sauce and barrel-cured pickles, which all act as supporting flavors for an Alaskan flounder filet. The fish is seasoned and breaded similarly to the chicken, for a familiar flavor from not-your-typical Popeyes protein.
The choice of flounder especially stands out when nearly all other fast food restaurants use pollock. Both fish are naturally abundant, similarly priced, and fry well, but flounder has a more delicate flakiness that can make it seem higher-quality. It's possible that most competitors avoid flounder because delicate fish are easier to overcook, but that also makes Popeyes' unique for having the only major-brand fast food flounder sandwich in the country.
Why are Popeyes fish sandwiches so good?
Popeyes Cajun flounder sandwich finished third in our ranking of fast food fish sandwiches, and online commenters agree that it's a top-tier choice. One Reddit user simply said "it slaps. It's a nice size piece and has good solid fish flavor." As is common in fast food, people do complain that some restaurants let the fish sit in a warmer for too long. But according to another fan on Reddit, "if they are fresh and crispy they are pretty bomb."
As with the chicken, the crispiness of the flounder filet is key. The reason Popeyes fried foods are so good is that everything is fried in beef tallow, for richer flavors and crispier crusts. Beef is an unusual part of a great fish sandwich, but we can't deny that it works. Unfortunately, it doesn't work all the time, because Popeyes only releases these sandwiches for a limited time in early spring. Their window overlaps with Lent, when observant Catholics are more likely to avoid meat and order fish sandwiches. Given McDonald's problem with stale Filet-o-Fish patties outside of Lent, when the sandwich is less-frequently ordered and pre-cooked patties wait too long in warmers, it's unlikely that Popeyes will ever put its own fish sandwich on the full-time menu.