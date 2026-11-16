The Best Store-Bought American Lager Is A Midwestern Classic
American lager falls into the category of things considered "as American as apple pie" (it wasn't technically invented in the U.S., but then again, neither was apple pie). The predecessor of today's quintessential stateside lager was the pre-Prohibition lager, introduced by German immigrant communities in the 19th century. As beer production became industrialized, the style evolved into the domestic staple we know today. One of the most popular beer styles in the country, it leaves plenty of options to choose from in the supermarket beer aisle. When we ranked 13 store-bought American lagers, a Midwestern classic stood above the rest: Hamm's Beer. It's quite a nostalgic beer, one that our taste tester chose as the most representative of the American lager style if aliens ever came to Earth.
Hamm's was among the old-school beer brands that helped define U.S. drinking culture. A very straightforward American lager with 4.7% alcohol by volume and around 142 calories per 12-ounce serving, the beer is made with water, barley, corn syrup, hops, and yeast. Fans often praise it for its crisp, clean, and light character — it gets the lager style right without trying to be anything else. It doesn't rely on an aggressive hop profile or a complicated flavor combination, which makes it easy-drinking but not bland.
Hamm's has been around since 1865, when its founder, Theodore Hamm, a German immigrant and trained butcher, took over a small brewery in St. Paul, Minnesota. His brewery eventually became the second-largest in Minnesota, and Hamm's became one of the Midwest's best-known beer names.
Hamm's thrives as a crowd-pleasing budget beer
Advertised as coming "From the Land of Sky Blue Waters," Hamm's tried to become a national beer brand in the 1950s and '60s. The company bought breweries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Baltimore to expand beyond the Midwest. But by the early 1970s, the lager struggled to compete nationally and gradually returned to its regional roots. Ownership changed hands several times, too, and the brand eventually became part of Molson Coors. Today, Hamm's is brewed in Milwaukee rather than St. Paul.
Nevertheless, Hamm's is widely loved across the country, and America has a soft spot for the classic lager. It's an entry-level, affordable brew without any pomposity to it. Hamm's has repeatedly won blind tastings against better-known macro lagers like Budweiser, including in competitions involving professional brewers.
Drinkers on Reddit are all in. One user wrote: "I just think it tastes good, I like it better than all other macros." Another Redditor wrote: "Hamm's always shines in taste tests. I love the fact that Hamm's is such an outstanding beer, but because it is marketed as a budget beer, people (sheep) assume it sucks. Don't go changing, America."