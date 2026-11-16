American lager falls into the category of things considered "as American as apple pie" (it wasn't technically invented in the U.S., but then again, neither was apple pie). The predecessor of today's quintessential stateside lager was the pre-Prohibition lager, introduced by German immigrant communities in the 19th century. As beer production became industrialized, the style evolved into the domestic staple we know today. One of the most popular beer styles in the country, it leaves plenty of options to choose from in the supermarket beer aisle. When we ranked 13 store-bought American lagers, a Midwestern classic stood above the rest: Hamm's Beer. It's quite a nostalgic beer, one that our taste tester chose as the most representative of the American lager style if aliens ever came to Earth.

Hamm's was among the old-school beer brands that helped define U.S. drinking culture. A very straightforward American lager with 4.7% alcohol by volume and around 142 calories per 12-ounce serving, the beer is made with water, barley, corn syrup, hops, and yeast. Fans often praise it for its crisp, clean, and light character — it gets the lager style right without trying to be anything else. It doesn't rely on an aggressive hop profile or a complicated flavor combination, which makes it easy-drinking but not bland.

Hamm's has been around since 1865, when its founder, Theodore Hamm, a German immigrant and trained butcher, took over a small brewery in St. Paul, Minnesota. His brewery eventually became the second-largest in Minnesota, and Hamm's became one of the Midwest's best-known beer names.