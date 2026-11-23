Despite Trader Joe's ranking number one in customer satisfaction in 2026, per the American Customer Satisfaction Index, there are downsides to shopping at the grocery retailer. Navigating the store's small, cramped design as TJ's team members are restocking shelves is one of the worst things about shopping at Trader Joe's. This is especially true when the store is teeming with shoppers. A Redditor said, "Feels like Armageddon every time I go there. So stressful, loud, no room to move around, people stepping in front of you with no apology."

The size of the stores is partially to blame. According to The Food Industry Association, the average footprint of a supermarket is 42,272 square feet. However, Trader Joe's average is a fraction of that, coming in around 10,000 to 15,000 square feet (per The Street). The supermarket's growth sometimes includes adapting existing buildings that once housed other businesses into Trader Joe's stores, such as a former movie theater in Houston, an office building in Bethesda, and a bank in Brooklyn. Having to shoehorn a grocery store into an existing structural footprint can be challenging spatially, but it is environmentally positive.

According to Gitnux, the average Trader Joe's sees about 5,000 customers daily competing for the company's 4,000 stocked SKUs per store. In comparison, other grocery chains stock around 40,000 SKUs. This means Trader Joe's is regularly restocking shelves, adding workers to the aisle gridlock. A Reddit user stated, "My one complaint is there's far too much stocking and floor cleaning the entire time that I'm there, and I always feel like I am impositioning by reaching over the workers and weaving in and out to get things. [sic]"