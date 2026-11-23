The Downside To Shopping At A Busy Trader Joe's
Despite Trader Joe's ranking number one in customer satisfaction in 2026, per the American Customer Satisfaction Index, there are downsides to shopping at the grocery retailer. Navigating the store's small, cramped design as TJ's team members are restocking shelves is one of the worst things about shopping at Trader Joe's. This is especially true when the store is teeming with shoppers. A Redditor said, "Feels like Armageddon every time I go there. So stressful, loud, no room to move around, people stepping in front of you with no apology."
The size of the stores is partially to blame. According to The Food Industry Association, the average footprint of a supermarket is 42,272 square feet. However, Trader Joe's average is a fraction of that, coming in around 10,000 to 15,000 square feet (per The Street). The supermarket's growth sometimes includes adapting existing buildings that once housed other businesses into Trader Joe's stores, such as a former movie theater in Houston, an office building in Bethesda, and a bank in Brooklyn. Having to shoehorn a grocery store into an existing structural footprint can be challenging spatially, but it is environmentally positive.
According to Gitnux, the average Trader Joe's sees about 5,000 customers daily competing for the company's 4,000 stocked SKUs per store. In comparison, other grocery chains stock around 40,000 SKUs. This means Trader Joe's is regularly restocking shelves, adding workers to the aisle gridlock. A Reddit user stated, "My one complaint is there's far too much stocking and floor cleaning the entire time that I'm there, and I always feel like I am impositioning by reaching over the workers and weaving in and out to get things. [sic]"
Trader Joe's employees add to the aisle congestion
Shelf stocking and tidying up aren't the only reasons team members are taking up shopping space. Occupying aisles is actually part of their job, in a way. On the May episode of "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast in 2023, co-host Tara Miller said part of the TJ's shopping experience is "walking through the store and meeting up with a crew member who talks to you about a product that just arrived this week in the store." Matt Sloan, Miller's co-host, says in the episode, "The physical limitations of the space of our stores, it drives a lot of behavioral stuff too ... people come in and they interact. They have to navigate around other people and they speak with those people and that's all on purpose too ... "
Instagram influencer Big Box Vegan explained that crew members rotate roles hourly between stocking, working customer sample stations, and cashiering to keep them fresh, spirits up, and conversational with shoppers. But you can avoid most elbow-bumping by timing your trips well. Reddit discussions on the best time to go to avoid crowds — and sometimes animosity and anxiety — say early weekday mornings in the 8 a.m. hour are often less crowded, while TJ's employees suggest 8 to 10 a.m. on weekdays, particularly Tuesdays and Wednesdays, are ideal times to shop.