Cooking spray is a kitchen staple that makes life a little bit easier. A quick spritz can keep eggs from sticking to a skillet, help vegetables roast without clinging to a baking sheet, and save you the trouble — and mess — of greasing a baking dish with butter or oil. It's convenient, inexpensive, and saves you from having to pour oil out of a bottle when you only need a thin coating.

As useful as cooking spray can be, it isn't always the best choice for every kitchen task. Cooking spray can leave residue on cookware, cause baked goods to get stuck, and even pose a fire hazard if sprayed to close to a heat source, like a lit burner. And while cooking spray is often marketed as a zero-calorie alternative to regular oil, the nutrition label doesn't reflect how much oil — and how many calories — you're actually using.

Before you toss your cooking spray in the trash and give up its spot in the cabinet, know that there are times when cooking spray can certainly come in handy. But knowing when to reach for the can — and when you're better off using something else — can save you a few headaches (and streaks of oil to clean up) in the kitchen.