Skip Peanut Butter: Pair This Vegetable With Jelly For A Next-Level Sandwich

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich has been around for more than a century, with the oldest recipe published in 1901. Originally a snack at upper-class luncheons and garden parties, the mass production of peanut butter led to the sandwich being included in lunchboxes all over the country by the 1920s. People have found many ways to take the traditional PB&J to the next level, such as toasting the bread. However, not everyone can eat peanuts, and some people simply crave something different from the standard. Enter the sweet potato and jelly sandwich.

Swapping sweet potato in for peanut butter is among the sweet potato hacks that actually work, but in the interest of full disclosure, it's not going to taste like a PB&J. Although they don't match the nutty flavor of peanuts, sweet potatoes can still provide a similar creamy texture and buttery notes. You just need to cook them (either by baking, boiling, or microwaving), remove the skin, and mash the flesh.

A plain sweet potato spread will have a sweet finish that pairs well with a variety of jam and jelly flavors — from apple and pear jellies to dark berry and strawberry jams. However, you can spice it up with the addition of cinnamon, honey, and vanilla extract. You could even brighten the spread with apple juice and orange zest, or give it a boozy splash of whiskey or rum. Simply smear your desired amount of sweet potato spread and jelly on two slices of bread, and you have a next-level twist on the classic PB&J.