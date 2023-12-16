11 Sweet Potato Hacks That Actually Work
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sweet potatoes, or yams, are a superfood that anyone can enjoy. According to Healthline, they are packed with fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. The plant also contains the beta carotene antioxidant, which helps increase vitamin A in individuals. Aside from its nutritional value, sweet potatoes are a versatile food that can be prepared in many different ways, making them a pantry staple.
How you cook your sweet potatoes probably depends on the dish you're making and your personal tastes. From gooey sweet potato casserole to a steaming, fluffy baked sweet potato loaded with delicious toppings, there are loads of ways to make the best of this gorgeous ingredient.
If you're bored cooking your sweet potatoes in the same old way, or if you're not quite sure how to best prepare sweet potatoes, these hacks will help you think outside the box. From the secret behind the very best sweet potato mash to buying sweet potatoes when they're in season to the best way to store your sweet potatoes.
1. Roast your potatoes before mashing
If you've ever ended up with bland, watery sweet potato mash, you're not alone. Luckily, there's an easy hack you can try to ensure your sweet potato mash is always mouthwateringly delicious. Roasting your sweet potatoes in the oven before mashing is a surefire recipe for fantastic mash.
By roasting the potatoes before mashing them, the sugars inside will caramelize, creating that rich, roasted, sweet flavor. Just add some salt, cream or coconut milk, and optional butter before you taste and enjoy. If you've ordered sweet potato mash at a restaurant and wondered how they got such deep, delicious flavor into a simple bowl, this is how they do it. Boiling your sweet potatoes will still give you tasty mash, but the end result will lack that deeply savory, sweet, caramelized flavor that only comes from roasting your potatoes in their skins in the oven.
2. Buy your sweet potatoes in season
This next hack isn't so much a hack as it is a tip for purchasing the best sweet potatoes. We all know that buying fruit and vegetables when they're in season is not only a good move for the environment but also a great way to ensure you're enjoying produce at its best. The same is true for sweet potatoes.
Buying sweet potatoes when they're in season will ensure that whatever dish you're whipping up tastes amazing. In the U.S., sweet potatoes are in season from fall through to early winter. That's why they're such a central part of fall dishes like sweet potato casserole.
You can eat them at other times of the year, but you might not benefit from the full-on delicious flavor you'll find when enjoying them in season. In other parts of the world, sweet potato season can vary. The season for sweet potatoes also depends on what variety of sweet potatoes you're buying.
3. Store your sweet potatoes somewhere cool and dark
When you pick up sweet potatoes at the grocery store, they're normally stored at room temperature. Yet, so many people are used to throwing their sweet potatoes in the fridge once they get home. It turns out the refrigerator isn't the best place to store your sweet potatoes if you plan to eat them fairly soon — within a month or so. They could go hard in the middle, and all that cold, dry air can affect their flavor.
According to the U.S. Sweet Potato Council, the ideal place to store your sweet potatoes is in a cool, well-ventilated, dry place, such as a dark pantry, cellar, or garage. Keeping them away from light and heat is a must, particularly if you're storing them for future eating. If you leave them out on a warm countertop or near a heat or light source, they could rot or even start to sprout. Storing them near onions and garlic is a no-no, as this will make them sprout even faster.
4. Bake your potatoes for a mess-free meal
There is little in life as comforting as a baked sweet potato, and not only is it amazingly tasty, but it is also a mess-free meal that means you will not spend your evening washing dishes. Just grab your sweet potato of choice, prick some holes all over it with a fork, then pop it on a foil-lined baking sheet in a hot oven, around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for about 1 hour.
As they cook, you will see caramelized sugars oozing out of the holes. You can tell a sweet potato is ready if it feels tender after sticking a knife in the middle. Once out of the oven, cut them open to find a soft, fluffy, caramelized interior that is just waiting to be loaded up with the fillings of your choice. Though, you could always just add a knob of butter and some flaky sea salt — divine.
5. Air fry your sweet potato fries
Sweet potato fries baked in the oven are a real crowd-pleaser, but for even less mess and a healthier version, grab your trusty air fryer. This is a surefire way to get really crispy fries with just a small amount of spray oil.
Make sure you chop your sweet potatoes into thin, evenly-sized fries to ensure they crisp up beautifully. A few sprays of oil, and it's time to add your seasonings of choice. Try smoked paprika, mixed Italian herbs, or even some cayenne or chili powder for spicy fries. The sky's the limit.
Don't want to make sweet potato fries? You can use the same technique but cut your fries into wedges, serving them with a ranch or blue cheese dip. There's only one problem with making air fryer sweet potato fries. Not only will you want to eat the lot yourself, but you'll also want to make these every day of the week.
6. Match your cooking technique to the sweet potato variety
One of the best things about sweet potatoes is that there are so many different varieties available that it's hard to get bored. In the U.S., the most common varieties you'll come across are Jewel, Beauregard, and Garnet – often called garnet yams due to their vivid reddish-purple skins. Depending on the size of your grocery store and which part of the U.S. you source them from, you may find Hannah sweet potatoes and Okinawa sweet potatoes, among other options.
Just as different varieties of regular potatoes are each best suited for a specific cooking method, the same applies to sweet potatoes. For example, garnet yams are the ideal choice for baking due to their high moisture content.
Hannah sweet potatoes, on the other hand, aren't as sweet as some varieties, making them perfect for delicious sweet potato fries. Okinawa sweet potatoes taste great roasted and mashed, while Jewel sweet potatoes are packed with moisture, positioning them as a great option for your next sweet potato casserole.
7. Choose the right toppings
As the name suggests, sweet potatoes are, well, sweet. So, if you're baking a sweet potato in the oven, what toppings should you go for? You could go all-in and add sweet toppings if you're enjoying your potato for dessert. For those looking for savory options, the key is to choose contrasting flavors. That means all things salty.
Sweet and salty is the ultimate flavor combo, and it can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be. Try some fridge-cold salted butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Watching the butter oozily melt into the hot sweet potato is one of life's little pleasures. Other salty toppings you might want to try include crumbled feta or blue cheese, some cheddar, chipotle chicken and beans, or spicy chorizo sausage.
You might not think it's a tried-and-tested combo, but miso butter mushrooms complement sweet potatoes perfectly. Roasting mushrooms in a blend of miso butter, honey, and wholegrain mustard gives them a deeply savory, umami flavor that is simply beautiful and served on top of a roasted sweet potato.
8. Add eggs to sweet potato casserole
Sweet potato casserole is a staple for most holiday dinners, but it can be dense and rich or watery and bland. Did you know you can rescue most sweet potato casserole disasters by adding an egg?
Adding a beaten egg to your casserole not only provides moisture and richness but it also helps make your casserole light and fluffy thanks to the structure it adds. A large egg is best to use, and you'll want to lightly beat it before adding it to the mix.
Of course, an egg isn't detrimental for sweet potato casserole. Yet, since most of us have eggs in the pantry or fridge, adding one is an easy way to ensure your sweet potato casserole is not only deliciously rich, sweet, and tasty but also light and airy. Try making your sweet potato casserole with an egg, and we guarantee you'll never go back to leaving it out.
9. Use sweet potatoes to make the best caramel sauce
Caramel sauce made from sweet potatoes might sound like a wild idea, but when you remember you can make amazing chocolate pudding with avocados, it makes sense. With just a few ingredients, you can make a rich, decadent caramel sauce that's amazing on everything from ice cream to cake.
Roasted and mashed sweet potatoes form the base of this caramel sauce, to which butter, cream, and maple syrup are added for an even sweeter caramel flavor. It takes a bit of time and effort to make caramel sauce from sweet potatoes, as once you've baked and mashed the potatoes, you'll need to thoroughly drain them through cheesecloth for an hour to remove any excess moisture.
Once the potatoes are combined with the other ingredients, the sauce needs to be chilled in the fridge until cold to bring out the flavor. The results are so delicious that we think you'll agree it's worth all that effort.
10. Whip up nut-free sweet potato PB&J
If you are a peanut butter and jelly sandwich lover but can't eat nuts, it can be frustrating to get a craving for your favorite flavor combo. We recommend using sweet potatoes instead of peanut butter. It might sound odd, but it does work.
This nut-free take on the classic peanut butter and jelly is the perfect solution for anyone with a nut allergy or those who can't eat nuts for health reasons. Just roast some sweet potatoes in the oven. You can also chop them up and boil them in a pan until tender, then mash them finely. Mix this mash with a little butter and cinnamon.
Get your toasted bread of choice, spread the mashed sweet potato on as liberally as you like, and then top with your favorite flavor of jam. This snack or meal is satisfying — some might even like it better than the traditional option.
11. Try sweet potato in your morning smoothie
We think a chocolate sweet potato smoothie sounds like the drink of our dreams. If you're unsure, don't knock it until you've tried it. Not only does this smoothie incorporate all the goodness of sweet potatoes, but it also tastes like pudding. Having pudding for breakfast is just one great way to start the day.
Roast or boil your sweet potatoes until they're super tender, then add them to your blender with almond butter, your protein powder of choice, non-dairy yogurt and milk, a few dates, some cinnamon, and cocoa powder. Then, stir it up into a tasty chocolate smoothie. The sweet potato not only adds the perfect amount of caramelized sweetness to this drink, but it also adds a thick, velvety texture that makes it so moreish.
We love this smoothing because it is packed with antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatory compounds and can be had at any time of the day. So, next time you have some sweet potatoes lying around and you're not sure what to do with them, give this recipe a try.