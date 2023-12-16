11 Sweet Potato Hacks That Actually Work

Sweet potatoes, or yams, are a superfood that anyone can enjoy. According to Healthline, they are packed with fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. The plant also contains the beta carotene antioxidant, which helps increase vitamin A in individuals. Aside from its nutritional value, sweet potatoes are a versatile food that can be prepared in many different ways, making them a pantry staple.

How you cook your sweet potatoes probably depends on the dish you're making and your personal tastes. From gooey sweet potato casserole to a steaming, fluffy baked sweet potato loaded with delicious toppings, there are loads of ways to make the best of this gorgeous ingredient.

If you're bored cooking your sweet potatoes in the same old way, or if you're not quite sure how to best prepare sweet potatoes, these hacks will help you think outside the box. From the secret behind the very best sweet potato mash to buying sweet potatoes when they're in season to the best way to store your sweet potatoes.