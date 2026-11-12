Costco Vs Aldi: Which Meat Department Is Better In 2026?

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Aldi and Costco: So different, yet so similar. On the surface, these two supermarkets feel totally distinct from one another, with Aldi seeming to focus on lower prices and essentials, and Costco prioritizing range and a bulk-buy business model accessed through paid membership. However, dig a little deeper, and it becomes clear why so many people alternate between the two. You can compare Aldi and Costco products in most food categories, and whether you're buying Irish butter or Thanksgiving dinner, it's always worth weighing up which retailer is better to opt for.

Which store has the better meat, though, is a question that's relevant to millions of people across the United States. Both Aldi and Costco have an impressive array of meats on sale, and both stores price their proteins competitively — but once you zero in on specific meat items, it's evident one or the other has the edge. We decided it was time to determine, once and for all, whether Aldi or Costco should be your go-to for all things chicken, beef, and pork. We combed through reviews from both customers and professionals, taste tests, and price comparisons to figure out where you should be shopping.