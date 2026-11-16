But besides their homey, old-timey appeal, older models of Pyrex measuring cups may be worthwhile due to their tendency to feature a more durable glass composition. "Buy your PYREX measuring cups from thrift stores if you want them [to] last a lifetime," one Redditor commented. Due to production changes in which Corning Glassware stopped manufacturing Pyrex glass in 1998, this brand switched its signature borosilicate glass-making process to a more affordable but less durable soda-lime formulation. For those looking for Corning's durable borosilicate glass measuring cups, making sure the PYREX labeling is in all capital letters should do the trick, the Redditor claimed.

However, while this tip is helpful, it's not altogether a 100% guarantee you will actually be purchasing the older borosilicate glassware. "Unfortunately this isn't foolproof," another person chimed in on the discussion. "PYREX introduced soda glass products as early as the 1940s, the lowercase pyrex logo was introduced in the 70s and both logos were used interchangeably. Pyrex didn't become 100% soda glass in the US until 1998, so lowercase pyrex borosilicate pieces definitely do exist." So while the lettering on the Pyrex logos may not be the best identifier for vintage pieces, it is still helpful; looking for the other aesthetic differences we listed above (i.e., handle shape, no metric markings, and logo placement) should help point you in the right direction.

Now that you know about these tips and tricks for differentiating modern Pyrex measuring cups from older models, it's time to get shopping! And don't forget to look for these eight rare Pyrex patterns; we guarantee you'll be surprised at how much these pieces are sold for on the collector's market.