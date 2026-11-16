Your Pyrex Measuring Cup Could Be Vintage. Here's How To Check
From glass mixing bowls to casserole dishes, food prep containers and more, Pyrex has been at the forefront of the American glass kitchen and bakeware market for decades. And with the rise in popularity of money-saving activities like thrifting, the vintage market for Pyrex dishware is more popular than ever. From limited edition patterns to rare dishes, thrifty individuals on the hunt for vintage kitchenware have scoured garage sales, second-hand shops, and even online for bargain prices on these glass kitchen items. And when it comes to Pyrex measuring cups in particular, a good many iterations over the years have made it possible for the average second-hand shopper to get their hands on a vintage piece.
But exactly how old is your Pyrex measuring cup, you may ask? Well, there are a few tell-tale signs you may have a vintage measuring vessel. Different-shaped handles, the lack of metric measurement lines, and the placement of the Pyrex logo all point to an older model of this trusty kitchen essential. In the 1920s, early Pyrex measuring vessels featured raised or etched glass markings without any red ink, examples of which can be found in the Corning Museum of Glass collection. By the 1940s, red markings and the "PYREX" logo were introduced near the spout or vertically alongside the measurements to improve visibility. Metric measurements were later incorporated around 1975. During the early 1980s, the handles were redesigned into an open-bottom style, and the logo was relocated to the top rim. Finally, in 1994, the branding changed from uppercase "PYREX" to lowercase "pyrex."
Besides the vintage aesthetics, older Pyrex measuring cups are favored for their longevity
But besides their homey, old-timey appeal, older models of Pyrex measuring cups may be worthwhile due to their tendency to feature a more durable glass composition. "Buy your PYREX measuring cups from thrift stores if you want them [to] last a lifetime," one Redditor commented. Due to production changes in which Corning Glassware stopped manufacturing Pyrex glass in 1998, this brand switched its signature borosilicate glass-making process to a more affordable but less durable soda-lime formulation. For those looking for Corning's durable borosilicate glass measuring cups, making sure the PYREX labeling is in all capital letters should do the trick, the Redditor claimed.
However, while this tip is helpful, it's not altogether a 100% guarantee you will actually be purchasing the older borosilicate glassware. "Unfortunately this isn't foolproof," another person chimed in on the discussion. "PYREX introduced soda glass products as early as the 1940s, the lowercase pyrex logo was introduced in the 70s and both logos were used interchangeably. Pyrex didn't become 100% soda glass in the US until 1998, so lowercase pyrex borosilicate pieces definitely do exist." So while the lettering on the Pyrex logos may not be the best identifier for vintage pieces, it is still helpful; looking for the other aesthetic differences we listed above (i.e., handle shape, no metric markings, and logo placement) should help point you in the right direction.
Now that you know about these tips and tricks for differentiating modern Pyrex measuring cups from older models, it's time to get shopping! And don't forget to look for these eight rare Pyrex patterns; we guarantee you'll be surprised at how much these pieces are sold for on the collector's market.