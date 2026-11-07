The Difference Between Breville And De'Longhi Espresso Machines

Long ago, a demitasse of espresso was an indulgence reserved for sipping in European cafés. Today, machines almost magically prepare the potable daily ritual right from your countertop. Grinding, tamping, brewing, and even frothing is all done by a single appliance. An enormous array of machines in myriad price points with a variety of capabilities are available today, but which are the best for espresso aficionados? The best espresso machines to use for your morning coffee depend a lot on your dedication to the beverage and craft.

Two consistently top the ranks, but differ in several ways. Both DeLonghi and Breville rival each other in functionality and price but also have many distinctions such as size, ease of use, and, for some, quality in the cup. To start, DeLonghi is an Italian company, and Italy happens to be the birthplace of the espresso machine. Breville was founded in Australia, which has a coffee culture all its own often centered around espresso, but lacks the acclaim of birthing the globally beloved beverage. Breville does, however, boast about improving the at-home process.

Breville's base espresso machine, the Bambino, is around $300 while DeLonghi's base model, the Classic Matte Black, is $150. The highest-end model from Breville, the Oracle Dual Boiler, comes in at $3,000 while DeLonghi's top-tier machine, the PrimaDonna Aromatic, will cost you $2,500 but less counter space. More compact also means less capacity for water and beans, however, which may make a difference for people who make espresso frequently.