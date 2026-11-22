Ranch dressing and fast food, two distinctly American contributions to culinary culture, go together like bread and butter. It's hard to find a fast food chain that doesn't offer at least one version of ranch as a dressing or a dip, which makes sense as the creamy, tangy, herbaceous sauce complements a variety of foods like French fries, chicken nuggets, salads, and burgers. Onion rings. Tater tots. Cheese sticks. Anything spicy. Honestly, the list could go on forever.

Not all fast food ranch is created equal, though, and if you're the kind of diner who dips and drizzles the condiment with abandon, you've probably wondered which restaurant offers the best version. That's what I'm here to discover. I scouted offerings at 13 fast food restaurants in my neck of the woods with the intent of figuring out how each variation of the iconic sauce lands in the ranch hierarchy. As an avid lifelong ranch lover, I have a lot of strong opinions about the stuff. Here's how I ranked them, from worst to best.