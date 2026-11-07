The Burger King Ordering Tip That Leads To The Crispiest Fries

The classic Whopper may be Burger King's signature menu item but some would argue that it's the hot fries that are actually the star of the show. Perfect for dunking into a vanilla milkshake, these carby fellas took the runner up spot in our ranking of the best fast food French fries (second only to McDonald's) because they were fluffy in the middle and crispy on the outside. However, if you've fallen victim to receiving a batch of Burger King fries that have turned limp and soggy from sitting in the warming station for too long, we've got an ordering tip for next time — ask for your fries to be fresh from the fryer at the point of ordering.

According to a Redditor who worked at Burger King, customers "can ask for a fresh whopper and fresh fries. There use[d] to be a button in the register for this." The "fresh fries" button suggests that it's likely a popular request among patrons who want their order to be served at its peak.

A second fast food ordering hack that guarantees the freshest fries is asking for them to be customized. For instance, another Burger King employee posting on Reddit said to "order them with no salt and ask for salt packets. This guarantees that your fries will always be fresh out of the fryer and it's only a secondary bonus that you can control the salt." While some might shudder at the thought of having to ask for salt packets, the Redditor recommended keeping "a few extra salt packets in the car" so you can skip this step and stop the employees from "hating" you.