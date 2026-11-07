6 High-End Griddles To Look For At Home Depot
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When it comes to choosing outdoor cooking equipment, there's a lot of debate about which is best — charcoal, traditional gas, or gas flat-top grills — for certain foods. Competitive eater Joey Chestnut says the best way to cook hot dogs is on a flat-top grill, for instance. If you're inclined to agree and your budget is flexible, Home Depot has a decent selection of high-end griddles.
From well-known brands like Napoleon, Traeger, and Weber to niche specialty and designer brands like Fuego, Koolmore, and Tytus, you're sure to find a griddle that suits your cooking needs and preferences. Most of the flat-top grills have a base like a traditional grill, but a built-in option is also included in case you're designing an outdoor kitchen and want your griddle built into the cabinetry. Although Home Depot doesn't generally carry these high-end products in its stores, each of them is available to ship to your nearest store or directly to your home.
You're going to see some high prices in this list because high-end griddles are often constructed with premium cooking surfaces, heavy-duty base materials, or enhanced features compared to budget products. However, this list features a range of price points, starting with the cheapest option. Just keep in mind that the prices provided are the typical cost rather than reflective of fluctuations due to demand and sales.
TYTUS Anaheim 36-inch, 5-burner flat-top gas grill
Known for revolutionizing grills, TYTUS is also regarded for its craftsmanship. This Anaheim model has a 4.5-millimeter carbon steel griddle plate that has been coated with oil, is recessed into the base to prevent spills and shield food from wind, and provides 600 square inches of space for cooking. While the lid folds out and into a table on each side, the cart collapses for compact storage. It's equipped with a bottle opener, paper towel holder, and trash can, too.
The TYTUS Anaheim 36-inch, five-burner flat-top gas grill is $699 at Home Depot.
Traeger Flatrock 3-burner zone propane griddle
Although Traeger invented the wood pellet grill, it makes gas griddles as well. This Flatrock flat-top grill provides 594 square inches of space for frying, sautéing, and more. What makes this Traeger grill really worth the price tag, though, is the TruZone temperature control, which separates three cooking zones with HeatShield insulation. With a temperature range of 350 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, the U-shaped burners offer even heat distribution, while the FlameLock design keeps heat inside for efficient fuel consumption.
The Traeger Flatrock three-burner zone propane griddle is at Home Depot for $999.99.
Weber Slate 36-inch, 4-burner natural gas griddle
Webber has been a barbecue innovator since 1952, manufacturing charcoal, electric, gas, and wood pellet grills in its Illinois factory. Among the many options, the Slate series of griddles is considered top-of-the-line. In fact, BBQers say this flat-top grill line is even better than Blackstone. The carbon-steel cooking surface on this model is pre-seasoned, rust-resistant, and gives you 756 square inches of cooking area. You get open and closed storage space below, and a propane option is also available.
The Weber Slate 36-inch, four-burner natural gas griddle is $1,208.99 at Home Depot.
Napoleon Built-In 700 Series 32-inch 2-burner natural gas griddle
Since 1976, Napoleon has been dedicated to delivering quality outdoor cooking equipment, where the company believes the best memories are made. Its Built-In 700 series of griddles comes in natural gas and propane variants and is easy to install into your outdoor kitchen cabinets. Constructed with premium materials, the bodies are 304 stainless steel, while the 500-square-inch cooking surfaces are 5-millimeter 430 stainless steel. The quick warm-up and dual-zone heating with U-shaped burners provide even cooking.
The Napoleon Built-In 700 Series 32-inch, two-burner natural gas griddle is at Home Depot for $2,219.
Fuego Premium 2-burner propane gas griddle
The Fuego brand has been reinventing the outdoor grilling space since 2006. Among its griddles, you have the option of freestanding and built-in, which come in natural gas and propane variants and are available at Home Depot. All of them are constructed with 304 stainless steel, two U-shaped burners, and the heavy-duty, 400-square-inch cooktop is 8 millimeters thick for even heating. Best of all, the surface reaches 500 degrees in only five minutes but can achieve and maintain up to 650 degrees.
The Fuego Premium two-burner propane gas griddle is $2,499 at Home Depot.
KoolMore Portable 48-inch commercial propane griddle
KoolMore was established in 2018 to help independent restaurateurs get quality kitchen equipment, but its commercial-grade griddles are perfect if you frequently barbecue for large crowds at home. While larger griddles and full outdoor kitchen suites are available, this Portable model features a 935-square-inch cooktop that's made of carbon steel and is 12.7 millimeters thick. The rest of the griddle is made of 304 stainless steel, and the six burners are evenly spaced for efficient heat distribution and a five-minute warm-up.
The KoolMore Portable 48-inch commercial propane griddle is at Home Depot for $2,644.90.