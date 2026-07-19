Are Traeger Grills Really Worth The Price Tag? Here's What Reddit Thinks

Traeger Grills is a well-known name in the backyard barbecue world. This brand made its mark in 1987 with the world's first pellet grill, a revolutionary hybrid between a traditional grill and a smoker. It uses hardwood pellets for a more consistent burn than other solid fuels, with a flavor boost from smoked wood. But after nearly 40 years, some grill enthusiasts on Reddit believe that Traeger has been surpassed in the field.

According to these critics, this isn't a case of a once-great product sliding into mediocrity, but rather a solid machine failing to keep up with the competition. As one Reddit user succinctly put it, "Traeger is the brand most recognized because they were the first to introduce pellet cooking. There are numerous competitors on the market now that are equally good and a number that are far superior to Traeger."

The company still has its fans, but even some Trager owners agree it's no longer the absolute king of the market. Another Reddit user who used to love their Traeger bought a different one from Green Mountain Grills, and raved that "the difference is night and day, [Green Mountain] holds temp 100 times better. I wouldn't buy another Traeger." Other users added that, without an exceptional sale on the table, you can get similar or better performance for less money.