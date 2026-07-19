Are Traeger Grills Really Worth The Price Tag? Here's What Reddit Thinks
Traeger Grills is a well-known name in the backyard barbecue world. This brand made its mark in 1987 with the world's first pellet grill, a revolutionary hybrid between a traditional grill and a smoker. It uses hardwood pellets for a more consistent burn than other solid fuels, with a flavor boost from smoked wood. But after nearly 40 years, some grill enthusiasts on Reddit believe that Traeger has been surpassed in the field.
According to these critics, this isn't a case of a once-great product sliding into mediocrity, but rather a solid machine failing to keep up with the competition. As one Reddit user succinctly put it, "Traeger is the brand most recognized because they were the first to introduce pellet cooking. There are numerous competitors on the market now that are equally good and a number that are far superior to Traeger."
The company still has its fans, but even some Trager owners agree it's no longer the absolute king of the market. Another Reddit user who used to love their Traeger bought a different one from Green Mountain Grills, and raved that "the difference is night and day, [Green Mountain] holds temp 100 times better. I wouldn't buy another Traeger." Other users added that, without an exceptional sale on the table, you can get similar or better performance for less money.
Avoiding pellet grill pitfalls
Using a pellet grill is not quite the same as firing up a charcoal Weber, and treating it as such could mean undercooked food. For instance, a thermometer is essential for smoking food on a pellet grill. Strictly speaking, judging meat's doneness by exterior color is never guaranteed. But the smokiness of a pellet grill can darken the meat well before it is actually cooked by the relatively lower temperatures, meaning even the most seasoned home cook should have a thermometer probe handy.
Timing is key with a pellet grill, which is why it's important to follow the 3-2-1 rule for smoking meat: 3 hours of smoking with the meat wrapped in foil or butcher's paper, followed by another 2 hours with some kind of liquid added inside the wrapping, and 1 final hour of smoking unwrapped with a sauce on top. This technique is recommended by Traeger Grills itself for big meats like ribs and brisket, though smaller items like hamburgers should not need six hours to cook.
Seasoning also remains critical, despite the complex flavors added by smoke. And although Reddit agrees that Traeger Grills are no longer the absolute best buy on the pellet grill market, it does make an appearance among what grillers say are the best seasonings for steaks. Traeger's Coffee Rub is a blend of ground coffee, cocoa, black pepper, garlic, and paprika that's long been a favorite of grilling communities on Reddit.