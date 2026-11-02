The 5 Best Publix Pies Of 2026 (So Far)

Apple pie is, of course, an American classic, and the one you can find at Publix is delicious. It's baked in-store and made with Crispin and Greening apples plus cinnamon filling. Publix offers two size options, the larger of which serves eight to nine people and is available for around $7.49.

How good are these? Apart from their awards, social media users are big fans. One Reddit user said, "My grandma once tasted their apple pie and said 'forget it, I don't need my recipe anymore. It's too much work anyway when I can just buy this!'" This user isn't the only one comparing Publix's favorably to a homemade version. Another shopper on the same thread noted, "It's very humbling to spend 5.5 hours prepping[,] chilling, mixing, pouring, baking, cooling just to be able to pick a better one up for 1/4th the price of ingredients you spent."