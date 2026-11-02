The 5 Best Publix Pies Of 2026 (So Far)
The popular grocery store chain Publix has a solid bakery section with all sorts of delicious desserts, from cheesecakes to cookies to donuts. It also has a large selection of pies, with over a dozen varieties available. It's hard to go wrong with pie, but with so many options, how are you supposed to tell which are just okay and which are spectacular? Below, we've rounded up five of Publix's best options that are beloved by customers and critics alike. Don't believe us? All of the following selections won blue ribbons at the 2026 American Pie Council Pie Championship, which is held each year in Orlando, Florida. If you're at Publix searching for a pie for a holiday gathering (or just to enjoy at home by yourself), these are some sweet and delicious options. And if you're looking for something to go with it, don't forget that Publix has some great ice cream flavors as well.
Apple
Apple pie is, of course, an American classic, and the one you can find at Publix is delicious. It's baked in-store and made with Crispin and Greening apples plus cinnamon filling. Publix offers two size options, the larger of which serves eight to nine people and is available for around $7.49.
How good are these? Apart from their awards, social media users are big fans. One Reddit user said, "My grandma once tasted their apple pie and said 'forget it, I don't need my recipe anymore. It's too much work anyway when I can just buy this!'" This user isn't the only one comparing Publix's favorably to a homemade version. Another shopper on the same thread noted, "It's very humbling to spend 5.5 hours prepping[,] chilling, mixing, pouring, baking, cooling just to be able to pick a better one up for 1/4th the price of ingredients you spent."
Mini s'mores cream cheese
While the other entries on this list are all fairly classic fruit pastries, the s'mores cream cheese version is a little more on the unique side of pies. If you're not a marshmallow fan, you might be skeptical of a s'mores-flavored dessert, but the mini version of Publix's s'mores cream cheese pie won the blue ribbon in the category "Open Cream," convincing the judges that it was better than other cream-based, non-marshmallow options as well.
This was a limited edition in 2026, and it may not currently be available. However, we're hopeful that Publix will decide to make this a permanent addition to its bakery section, because customers have raved about it. One shopper gave a review on social media, saying, "it's so delicious. The marshmallow cream was good with the graham cracker pieces and crust...go out and try it if you love pies and S'mores." Another user agreed, saying, "We had this as a free sample in the bakery [and] it's absolutely delicious."
Cherry
Outside of the Midwest, cherry pies may be a little less common than old standbys like apple and pumpkin, but they are still a delicious dessert option, combining the sweetness of the pie crust with the tartness of the cherry for a sharp, flavorful bite. Publix has a great option of its own. Available in small and large versions (both blue-ribbon winners), the cherry-filled baked good is beloved by shoppers. One Facebook user wrote: "Publix cherry and key lime pies are awesome!!" Another Facebook user compared them favorably to a classic annual treat, saying, "I ask for your cherry pies instead of a birthday cake." The large version is available for around $10.49.
It's worth noting that Publix also offers a recipe for a cherry pie on its website. It hasn't confirmed that this is the same one the store uses for the bakery version, but it's a well-liked recipe in any case. It currently only has five ratings on Publix's website, but all of them are five stars.
Blueberry
Another classic fruit option is blueberry, and Publix has got that one for you as well. Unlike some of its other offerings, Publix only sells a small version of its blueberry pie. This is the size that won at the American Pie Council Pie Championship in 2026. It is available for around $6.09, weighs 12 ounces, serves three people, and shoppers have good things to say about it. A Facebook user raved, "I love the [Publix] blueberry," and when an Atlanta shopper was looking for the best pie in the area on Reddit, a few users recommended the supermarket version even over a standalone bakery, with one saying, "The Publix pie would be my first choice."
By the way, blueberry is another type of pie with a recipe found on the Publix website. As with the cherry pie, it's not confirmed that this is the exact recipe that workers in the bakery use, but it still yields a tasty dessert, if the three five-star ratings are to be believed.
Key Lime
This last one is probably the most controversial "Best Pie" on the list. While Publix won blue ribbons twice over for its key lime in 2026's Pie Championship, for its small and large versions, not everyone is a fan of this particular baked good — or rather, not as big a fan as they used to be. There have been some complaints online that the quality of this dessert has gone down over the years. One user wrote, "I remember trying their pie years ago and it didn't have the fake lime on top and it tasted fresher [and] more lime flavor."
Still, controversy about changed ingredients aside, it remains a favorite sweet treat for many shoppers. One Redditor posted that they "Finally got to try the Publix Key Lime Pie, and it did not disappoint!!" And on Publix's Facebook post about its pies, many people chimed in declaring key lime their favorite. If you want to try it for yourself, it's available for around $12.19 for the 34-ounce version.