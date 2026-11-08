7 Foods You Should Order And 4 To Avoid At An Irish Pub

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travelers know that no matter where you go in the world, there's a decent chance you'll still be able to find an Irish pub to post up at for a pint or two. In many ways, some would argue that the best of these establishments are the ones where things feel more relaxed, comfortable, and inviting compared to the average bar. A pub should live up to its name as a welcoming public gathering space after all. But while much of the focus on these places typically rests on the convivial atmosphere and quality Guinness or comparable stout pours, patrons on this side of the Atlantic may not realize they're selling themselves short when it comes to the food they order between rounds.

As someone who has been fortunate enough to travel extensively through Ireland, I've discovered some of the very best establishments in the Emerald Isle that serve comforting dishes worth taking a detour for in and of themselves. Unfortunately, even some of the most popular Irish-themed pubs stateside tend to make their menus a lower priority, often throwing both quality and authenticity out the window in a way that would make a Dubliner blush.

To help potential patrons everywhere avoid a serious mistake, I've used my experiences on the road and reached out to bona fide Irish food experts – including Irish food tourism specialist Santina Kennedy – to compile the do's and don'ts of pub grub. From avoiding green dye to seeking out lamb, here's what you should consider before you order.