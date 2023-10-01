Bacon: Here's How It's Made

Bacon's journey is as rich as its flavor, originating from ancient China and traveling through various cultures, evolving in its preparation and significance. Its traditional production techniques, like dry-curing, laid the groundwork for what many savor today. The curing process, essential for preservation, uses ingredients like salt and nitrates, giving bacon its distinctive taste. Over time, as demand surged, more industrialized methods emerged, raising concerns about sustainability and animal welfare. Alternatives to traditional pork bacon, like Schmacon, turkey bacon, and even plant-based options, have since entered the market, reflecting changing consumer preferences and dietary needs.

Beyond just being a breakfast staple, bacon has embedded itself into modern culture in unexpected ways — you can make a lot of things with bacon. It has become an ingredient in cocktails, inspiring innovative pairings, notably with bourbon. Its flavor profile has also transcended traditional meat, leading to creations like bacon-flavored gums, popcorn, and even ice creams. This culinary chameleon has managed to remain relevant, adapting and innovating, while always reminding us of its deep-rooted history.