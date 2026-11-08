The Gas Station Pizza Customers Are Raving About
When it comes to gas station gourmet, there are two types of people: those who would rather starve and those who embrace a palate of adventure, especially if pizza is on the menu. Sure, not every stop is Buc-ee's with its brisket sandwiches and famous nuggets, but if you are looking for the best gas station foods in America, and there's a QuikTrip on your route, that's all you need. QuikTrip (QT) gas station pizza has had foodies on online platforms wiping the drool from their chins for a while, and once you try its pizza, it might have you doing the same.
Among the Redditors singing the pizza's praises is one community member who declared, " ... It really is the best pizza ever! I prefer it over Domino's and Pizza Hut any day!" While another noted, "I just ordered a full size pizza from QT for tonight because of how impressed I was the last time." And one Reddit user wrote, "For gas station pizza, I'll agree it's pretty decent."
QT sells personal-sized pizza if you are flying solo, as well as extra-large whole pizzas. One fan mentioned you would be hard-pressed to find the same size of pizza for cheaper. What do they offer? Classic cheese and pepperoni are tried-and-true picks; however, the breakfast pizza received a shout-out on Reddit, and if you are feeling creative, you can customize your pizza order.
Many customers love QuikTrip pizza
A Facebook user suggested downloading the QT app if you like deals, noting he got two large pizzas for $12. He shared, "Those pizzas are MASSIVE. Tons of cheese. Very big pepperonis. Very thick slices. Nice crust. Not too greasy but just greasy enough that it wasn't dry. 10/10 recommend."
Of course, not everyone agrees with the assessment of this gas station pizza, including a possible QT employee who wrote, "Gonna hard disagree, but glad you liked it. Our pizza is probably one of the worst things in the kitchen after it's been 30 minutes." And another suggested, "Nowadays it's hit or miss depending on the employees and store quality."
The only way to truly know if it is worthy of all the discussion is to try it yourself. To have a taste of possibly the best gas station pizza, you can find them in 23 states, primarily in the Midwest, South, and West. Aside from pizza, QuikTrip sells the typical fast foods that you find at a gas station, including chicken fingers, sandwiches, pretzels, and ice cream.